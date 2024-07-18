Swimmers warned after suspected algae outbreak

People visiting Frensham Common in Surrey have been warned to keep out of the pond after a suspected outbreak of blue-green algae.

Waverley Borough Council said visitors must not swim in Frensham Great Pond until further notice.

An Environment Agency (EA) team has been sent to take samples of the water.

An EA spokesperson said a confirmation and an update will be issued on Friday after the samples had been analysed.

Blue-green algae naturally occurs in inland waters, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It can produce toxins called "harmful algae blooms" that can kill wild animals, farm livestock and pets.

It can also cause rashes and illness in humans, if swallowed.

Not all blue-green algal blooms and scums are toxic but there is no way to easily tell, the Environment Agency says.

Posting on social media, the council, which oversees and manages the pond, said: “Please be aware blue-green algae has been found at Frensham Great Pond, meaning visitors will not be able to swing in the pond at this time.

‘Stay tuned for updates as to when the algae has cleared and the pond is open again.”

