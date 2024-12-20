Swimming santa and dazzling dancers: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

South African aquarist Mthobisi Mlambo, strikes a pose as Santa with a Thorntail stingray during a show at Africa's largest marine park - uShaka Sea World in Durban. [Rajesh Jantilal / AFP]

The festive spirit also fills the Abidjan markets in Ivory Coast as vendors stock up on endless Christmas merchandise in preparation for the holidays. [Legnan Koula / EPA]

On Saturday, runners from around the world compete in the Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon in Giza, set against the ancient wonders of the pyramids of Egypt... [Mohamed Elshahed / Getty Images]

During the marathon, a tourist and a camel strike a pose. [Sayed Hassan / Getty Images]

On the same day, in southern Egypt, a worker gathers limestone at the "White Mountain'' quarry near the city of Minya. [Mahmoud Elkhwas / Getty Images]

On Monday, aerial performers dazzle at an all-human circus in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Kim Ludbrook / EPA]

A model shows off her paper plates- and cutlery-inspired dress at the 11th edition of the South Sudan Theatre Awards 2024 (STA), in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday. [Daniel Irungu / EPA]

The vibrant beauty of the Maasai people shines as women don their traditional attire at the lively social sporting event dubbed the Maasai Olympics in Kajiado, Kenya... [Daniel Irungu / EPA]

A Maasai warrior competes in a traditional high-jump event... [Daniel Irungu / EPA]

The Mbirikani Manyatta village holds the trophy in triumph as they celebrate being named the overall winners of the Maasai Olympics 2024. [Daniel Irungu / EPA]

