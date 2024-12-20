Swimming santa and dazzling dancers: Africa's top shots

BBC
·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

South African aquarist Mthobisi Mlambo dressed as Santa Claus while he feeds a stingray underwater - Wednesday 18 December 2024
South African aquarist Mthobisi Mlambo, strikes a pose as Santa with a Thorntail stingray during a show at Africa's largest marine park - uShaka Sea World in Durban. [Rajesh Jantilal / AFP]
A vendor sets Christmas and New Year's decorations for display at her roadside stall in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Thursday 19 December 2024.
The festive spirit also fills the Abidjan markets in Ivory Coast as vendors stock up on endless Christmas merchandise in preparation for the holidays. [Legnan Koula / EPA]
Two runners run side-by-side during the Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon in Giza, the largest city in Egypt - Saturday 14 December 2024
On Saturday, runners from around the world compete in the Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon in Giza, set against the ancient wonders of the pyramids of Egypt... [Mohamed Elshahed / Getty Images]
A tourist on a camel in Giza, Egypt with the backdrop of the pyramids.
During the marathon, a tourist and a camel strike a pose. [Sayed Hassan / Getty Images]
A worker throws a lump of limestone on top of a very large pile at a quarry site in Minya, Egypt - Saturday 14 December 2024
On the same day, in southern Egypt, a worker gathers limestone at the "White Mountain'' quarry near the city of Minya. [Mahmoud Elkhwas / Getty Images]
Aerial performers wearing neon-coloured bodysuits do their routine for an audience at an all-human circus in Johannesburg, South Africa - Monday 16 December 2024.
On Monday, aerial performers dazzle at an all-human circus in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Kim Ludbrook / EPA]
A model wearing a paper plate and cutlery inspired dress showcases her creation at the 11th edition of the South Sudan Theatre Awards 2024 (STA), in Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday 18 December 2024.
A model shows off her paper plates- and cutlery-inspired dress at the 11th edition of the South Sudan Theatre Awards 2024 (STA), in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday. [Daniel Irungu / EPA]
A traditional Maasai woman wearing the traditional attire looks at the camera as she attends a social sporting event called the Maasai Olympics in Kajiado, Kenya - Saturday 14 December
The vibrant beauty of the Maasai people shines as women don their traditional attire at the lively social sporting event dubbed the Maasai Olympics in Kajiado, Kenya... [Daniel Irungu / EPA]
A Maasai warrior captured mid-air as he competes in the high jump event in Kajiado, Kenya - Saturday 14 December 2024
A Maasai warrior competes in a traditional high-jump event... [Daniel Irungu / EPA]
The winners hold the trophy up as they celebrate being the overall winners at a social sporting event dubbed the Maasai Olympics 2024 - Saturday 14 December 2024
The Mbirikani Manyatta village holds the trophy in triumph as they celebrate being named the overall winners of the Maasai Olympics 2024. [Daniel Irungu / EPA]

From the BBC in Africa this week:

A woman looking at her mobile phone and the graphic BBC News Africa
[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts

Latest Stories