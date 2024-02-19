Swindon foodbank demand no longer met by donations

"In eight years, I've never seen empty shelves," Ms Smith said

A foodbank said they are getting less donations, while more people need their services.

The Swindon Food Collective provides free food parcels for people in the town.

Cher Smith, who works at the foodbank, said as food prices are still up, they are struggling to get donations.

She added that more people were coming in each month, including people who are working.

Last month food prices dropped for the first time in two years, but the annual rate at which they are rising is still four per cent.

Empty shelves

"The high prices have affected us considerably," Ms Smith said.

"Donations are down, so we are having to buy food. In eight years, I've never seen empty shelves, I've never had to buy until now."

She added they were now seeing over 1,000 people per month, when it was about 600-800 before.

"It's out of our control," Ms Smith said. "But one thing about Swindon is, the people here have a heart.

"If they hear we don't have baked beans, baked beans come in.

"We are local people giving to local people, we're not turning our backs on anyone."

