Swing state election results 2024: Follow vote counts in the battlegrounds

Election Day is here and the race to 270 is on. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have several paths to an Electoral College win, depending on which swing states they claim.

A swing state, sometimes called a “purple” state, is one that could end up giving its electoral votes to either the Republican or Democratic candidate. While some states like California for Democrats or South Carolina for Republicans are considered reliable wins, others are toss-ups. Americans and pollsters alike can’t pin down their electoral outcome until precincts close and votes trickle in.

Here are the swing states to keep an eye on in the 2024 presidential election, as well as how you can follow results.

Presidential election live updates: Follow along for news updates on Harris vs. Trump

Where to watch the election live: TV channels and broadcast details for Election Day 2024

Swing state presidential election results

Click on the state's name to view its 2024 presidential election results.

Arizona gave its 11 electoral votes to Trump in 2016 before Biden took it back by a narrow margin in 2020.

A newer swing state, the Peach State gave its 16 electoral votes to President Joe Biden in 2020. It was the first time a Democrat won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Part of the “Blue Wall” Democrats hope to pick up Michigan’s 15 electoral votes just as they did in 2020. Trump won the state in 2016.

Nevada, with six electoral votes, has been a stronghold for the Democratic party for over a decade, but polls show a tight race this year.

With 16 electoral votes, North Carolina has been a reliable with for Republicans since Barack Obama’s first win in 2008. Harris is hoping to regain control from the Democrats this year.

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is among the most critical swing states. Harris and Trump have been duking it out in the polls and both campaigns feel it is a must-win.

Another important “Blue Wall” state with 10 electoral votes, Democrats won the state for years until Trump pulled off a shocking win in 2016. The state flipped back to Biden in 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Swing state election results: How to see live battleground results