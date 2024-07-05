Swinney commits to cooperation with new PM on ‘areas of mutual interest’

The Scottish First Minister has congratulated the new Prime Minister on his appointment and committed to working cooperatively with the UK government on “areas of mutual interest”.

In a phone call with Sir Keir Starmer on Friday evening, John Swinney outlined his priorities in government, and expressed his belief that the UK and Scottish governments can work together for the “benefit of people in Scotland”.

A spokesperson said: “The First Minister spoke with the Prime Minister by telephone this evening and congratulated him on his appointment.

“He committed to working collaboratively and cooperatively with the UK Government on areas of mutual interest.

“The First Minister has outlined his priorities in government and believes there are many ways in which the two governments can work together to deliver progress on them for the benefit of people in Scotland.”

The two men committed to meeting in person in the coming days.