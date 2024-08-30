Swinney’s former teacher joins environmental protest outside SNP conference

Environmental protesters – including John Swinney’s former teacher – have declared the Scottish First Minister must “try harder to protect the climate”.

Caro Wilkinson, who taught Mr Swinney German when he was a pupil at Forrester High in Edinburgh, was among a group of campaigners from the Edinburgh Climate Coalition to stage a demonstration as the SNP conference got under way.

She recalled her former student as being “intelligent and caring”, adding: “His kindness was clear when he organised a class whip-round when I was pregnant to buy me a teddy bear for my new baby.”

However, she also insisted the First Minister was “clever enough to know how urgent the threat of climate change is”, adding that she hoped he “cares enough for the planet to take the action that’s needed”.

Climate protesters gathered outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as the SNP conference got under way (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Wilkinson said: “If he does, he’ll speak out against the huge Rosebank oil field, reject the proposed Peterhead gas-fired power station and do what he can to put the Scottish Government back on course to fight climate change.”

The conference comes after the Scottish Government ditched its target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 – although ministers insist they are still committed to the overall goal of reaching net zero by 2045.

Commenting after the protest, Edinburgh Climate Coalition spokesman Luke Henderson said: “People around the world are already suffering from the impacts of changed climate in fires, floods and landslides, but the Scottish Government is going backwards and slowing down the action that will improve lives and cut climate pollution.

“Renewable energy is already far cheaper than new fossil fuels whilst solutions like making public transport more affordable and accessible will help more people get to where they need to be.”