Swinney signs up for charity fundraiser for motor neurone disease cure

The First Minister donned his running shoes in aid of a charity that helps those with a serious neurodegenerative condition.

On Friday at 11am, John Swinney met with representatives from the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – a charity set up in honour of Doddie Weir, a Scottish rugby union player who died of motor neurone disease (MND) in 2022, aged 52.

Mr Swinney lent his support to the fundraising efforts of the charity, signing up to take part in Doddie Aid 2025 – a personal exercise challenge that begins on January 1, running for five weeks.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney appeared at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to sign up to take part in Doddie Aid 2025 and meet other Doddie Aid supporters (Nick Forbes/PA)

Participants can sign up with the Doddie Aid app, choose a nation to represent and start logging their miles.

Money raised will go towards helping the charity support finding a cure for MND.

Participants pay £20 to enter and can choose from a wide range of exercises, including running, cycling, swimming, dancing and walking.

Mr Swinney met with Doddie’s supporters at Murrayfield Stadium, where he encouraged other Scots to get involved in the campaign, which is the charity’s largest to date.

The First Minister teamed up with campaigners young and old, including Sienna, seven, and Beauden, four, for Doddie Aid 2025 (Nick Forbes/PA)

He said: “Doddie Aid is a fantastic initiative which allows all of us to sign up for a bit of exercise in January, which is good for us after the Christmas and New Year period, but also to raise awareness and support for the cause of MND research, which was such an integral part of the contribution that Doddie Weir gave to our country, and is part of his legacy.

“I want to make a personal contribution towards all of that by exercising a bit.

“I keep myself fit and healthy as much as possible to do when you’re First Minister, and this is a very good way to put some discipline into what I’m trying to do.”

Mr Swinney, who signed with team Scotland, joked: “I suspect it will be a matter of public disclosure how far I actually run over the course of January until February 5.”