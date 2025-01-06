Swinney vows to bring down number of Scots on NHS waiting lists

Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Correspondent
·3 min read

John Swinney has vowed to fix problems faced by Scotland’s NHS, such as delayed discharge, saying he hopes to reduce the number of Scots on waiting lists by the end of the year.

The First Minister was questioned about the SNP Government’s record on the NHS after he gave a speech in Edinburgh, warning of a “catastrophic” reduction in service delivery if MSPs fail to pass a budget by the late February deadline.

He also said he hopes the Government’s plans for a National Care Service (NCS), which have been rejected by opposition parties, will not be an “impediment” to reaching a deal on the budget.

The SNP leader’s speech warned that populism would be fuelled if the public believe politicians are not delivering, saying this would be the outcome of Holyrood failing to agree a budget.

Scottish 2025-26 Budget Bill
John Swinney stressed the importance of passing the budget (Jeff Mitchell/PA)

Speaking to journalists following his speech, Mr Swinney was asked about the Government’s plans for the NHS and if the total figure for Scots on NHS waiting lists – thought to be more than 800,000 – would fall by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “That’s our objective”.

Discussing delayed discharge in Scottish hospitals, also known as bed blocking, he said: “My assessment of that is that we probably would have seen a much larger increase in delayed discharge had we not taken the actions that we’ve taken to reduce that as much as we possibly can do.”

It was put to Mr Swinney that failures in public service delivery are the factors fuelling populism and the far right, with the First Minister being asked what responsibility he takes for this.

He said simply: “I’m going to fix it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Swinney was also quizzed on the Government’s plans to create a National Care Service and how this is impacting the budget negotiations.

Both the Scottish Greens and Lib Dems, seen as the most likely candidates to strike a deal with the SNP, are opposed to the NCS.

Mr Swinney told the PA news agency he is looking “at the parliamentary arithmetic”, adding: “I certainly wouldn’t want to get to a situation where that became an impediment to us reaching an agreement.

“What I think we’re all agreed upon is there have to be good outcomes for individuals who interact with health and social care.”

During his earlier speech, Mr Swinney insisted there will be “real damage done” to the NHS if opposition MSPs block his budget – claiming this could see operations cancelled and medicines rationed.

The Scottish First Minister warned of a “catastrophic reduction in service delivery” if Holyrood fails to pass the Government’s budget for the coming year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A loss of £2 billion additional funding planned for health care could also put planned pay rises for doctors and nurses “under threat” Mr Swinney said, adding that “strict” emergency spending limits that would have to be introduced if the budget is not approved could potentially even threaten the Government’s ability to keep the lights on.

Spending would also be limited to month by month, Mr Swinney added, saying: “As an example, it might mean we cannot spend any more money on health and social care in April 2025 than we did in April 2024.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • Trump Orders Congressional Republicans to Pass the Mother of All MAGA Bills

    President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Top Ally Twists Himself Into a Knot Backing Trump’s NOLA Attack Theory

    A top official with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bent over backwards on Fox News trying to justify the President-elect’s public statements on a fatal terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day. Network host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski, who acted as senior adviser to the president-elect’s recent campaign, how exactly the deadly attack carried out by a U.S. citizen had anything to do with the issue of supposedly “open borders”—which Trump repeatedly implied were the cause of the atta

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Frets About Snowstorm Disruption to Trump’s Election Certification

    House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

    US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House. Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatene

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Trump Team Mulls Narrowing Universal Tariffs, Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Aides to President-elect Donald Trump are considering a tariff plan that would apply to all countries but be limited to specific critical imports, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions who it didn’t identify. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded O

  • Cowards, Liars And Jan. 6: Former Officer Michael Fanone Speaks Out As Trump’s Return Looms

    “I don't believe we live in a democracy anymore," says Michael Fanone, who was nearly killed by Trump supporters four years ago.

  • Why a recent Supreme Court decision could undermine the stock market's biggest bull case for Trump's 2nd term

    The reversal of the Chevron doctrine "may make deregulation under the new Trump administration less robust than markets expect," Barry Gilbert said.

  • Virginia special elections are early test of Democratic enthusiasm after Trump victory

    Two months after Democrats were locked out of power at the federal level, a pair of special elections in a part of northern Virginia where Donald Trump dramatically improved his performance in November will offer the first signs of how voters view the political landscape as the president-elect prepares to return to office.

  • Schumer Digs In as He’s Grilled on ‘Misleading’ Public About Biden’s Mental Decline

    The Democratic Party’s leader in the Senate has denied claims he helped mislead the US public over the state of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline until it was too late to salvage his party’s prospects at the polls. Senator Chuck Schumer appeared on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday morning, with Kristen Welker playing a clip of him addressing reporters on Feb. 13 last year–just months before a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump saw the now-outgoing president withdraw from

  • Brennan presses Homan on Trump administration’s deportation plans

    CBS News’s Margaret Brennan pressed President-elect Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan on the next administration’s mass deportation plans. Homan joined Brennan on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, where he was asked about Trump’s plans for the largest deportation operation in history. Brennan asked the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director for the number…