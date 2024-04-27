Swirling Mass of Clouds as 'Wedge' Tornado Rips Through Iowa Town

Numerous large tornadoes plowed through western and central Iowa on Friday April 26, local media reported, citing the National Weather Service.

Footage captured by Meteorologist Cameron Barker on Friday, in Magnolia, Iowa, shows what he described as a “wedge tornado”, made up of a wide, swirling mass of dark clouds in the distance, lit up with multiple flashes of lightning.

A “wedge tornado” is informal storm chaser slang for a tornado that looks wider than it is tall and is not a scientific definition.

NWS Des Moines warned that the inclement conditions will persist over the weekend, bringing gusts reaching 70mph, large hail, and the likelihood of more tornados. Credit: Cameron Barker via Storyful

Video Transcript

