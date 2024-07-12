Swirling Tornado Spotted in West New York

A tornado was spotted in Eden, New York, on Wednesday, July 10, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for the area.

This footage was captured by Adam Sidey, who told Storyful that he saw a “tornado forming and breaking” in Eden.

A tornado with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph touched down in Eden at around 12:40 on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Tree damage was recorded at various locations in the area, and “multiple [buildings] had uprooted shallow rooted trees fall onto them,” the NWS said. Credit: Adam Sidey via Storyful