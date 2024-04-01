Swiss Police Introduce Flock of Drug-Detecting Chickens on April Fool's Day

Police in Switzerland have introduced a flock of new members to their drug-detection squad, just in time for April Fool’s Day.

Footage released by Polizei Basel-Landschaft shows the new squad of “Drogenspürhuhn”, or drug-detecting chickens.

The new members of the squad were introduced after a long testing phase, police said.

Police praised the relatively low cost of training and upkeep of the chickens compared to the more traditional sniffer dogs.

An added advantage, the police said, was that the chickens laid a daily egg, further contributing to their cost-effectiveness.

“Resounding success after testing phase,” Polizei Basel-Landschaft wrote. Credit: Polizei Basel-Landschaft via Storyful