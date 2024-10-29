Swiss president 'optimistic' about EU deal this year

Switzerland's president says she remains hopeful that a deal can be reached this year resetting relations with the neighbouring European Union, despite continued disagreement on issues like immigration.



The EU and Switzerland have said they want to seal an agreement to "stabilise and develop" their relations by updating and expanding a set of more than 120 agreements by the end of the year.

Despite continued disagreement over central issues like immigration and Swiss wage protections, President Viola Amherd told reporters that she remains optimistic.

"It is possible that we won't make it, but I am optimistic," she said, speaking at an event hosted on Monday by Switzerland's foreign press association, APES.

And "if we don't succeed, it is obvious that we have to continue trying," she said.

When it comes to immigration and wage protections, the main challenge will be to shift positions at home, she acknowledged.

"We are working on that a lot, we are discussing that a lot," she said, adding that "we don't yet have a final solution, but I think that we have the possibility" to find one.

Patchwork of agreements

EU-Swiss ties are currently governed by a patchwork of agreements, and for years the two have been striving to nail down a broader cooperation agreement.

But their relations have been strained since Bern – without warning – slammed the door on the negotiations with its main trading partner in 2021.

Earlier this month, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel slammed that position, stressing that "Europe is not an a la carte menu".

"It is almost impossible."



