Swiss voters back 'historic' proposal to boost pension payments

Swiss voters on Sunday overwhelmingly backed a proposal to increase pension payments, a move hailed as "historic" by backers at a time when the country's ageing population faces surging living expenses.

A call by trade unions to add a 13th monthly pension payment each year secured nearly 60 percent backing, final results showed.

But a separate vote to raise Switzerland's retirement age to 66 from 65 was soundly rejected by three-quarters of voters.

"This is historic," Pierre-Yves Maillard, head of the Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB), told AFP.

Switzerland's Greens Party celebrated a "significant victory... for the many retirees who will see their situations improve".

While opinion polls had indicated strong popular support for the "Better living in retirement" proposal, suspense had lingered on whether it would secure the necessary majorities in most of Switzerland's 26 cantons.

But in the end, the initiative won the double-majority needed to pass, with backing from 58.24 percent of voters and 16 cantons.

Support soared above 70 percent in six cantons, including over 82 percent in the western Jura region.

'Soaring' costs

Sunday's vote marks the first time that Swiss voters have accepted a popular proposal to alter the country's social security system, according to the ATS-Keystone news agency.

It is also the first time Swiss trade unions have succeeded in pushing through an initiative at the polls under the country's direct democratic system.

Monthly state pension payments in Switzerland max out at 2,450 Swiss francs ($2,780) for individuals and 3,675 francs for married couples.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

In The Gambia, victims of Jammeh dictatorship seek justice

‘Real estate’ for corals: Swiss organisation builds artificial reefs with art, tech

Singapore and Zurich tie for top ranking among world's most expensive cities