Switzerland to spend £200m upgrading nuclear shelters amid rising global tensions

A Swiss flag is seen on a bunk bed in an atomic shelter (Reuters)

Switzerland is set to modernise its nationwide network of nuclear shelters, with plans for a £200 million upgrade prompted by growing international uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss system, established by law in 1963, guarantees bunker space for all 9 million residents, including foreigners and refugees, setting it apart from neighbouring countries like Germany.

"In the coming years, the (Swiss) Confederation wants to remove some of the exceptions to the current rules and update some of the older shelters," said Louis-Henri Delarageaz, civil protection commander for the Vaud canton.

Recent inspections have highlighted the need for improvements. In Bercher village, officials found faulty doors and an escape tunnel without a ladder during a mandatory 10-year check. "This shelter is not usable in the current state," declared team head Gregory Fuhrer, noting that owners face fines of 800 francs per resident if repairs aren't made within a year.

The neutral nation, which hasn't participated in foreign wars since 1815, saw increased public interest in shelters after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. "All of a sudden... we were indeed extremely sought-after with people wanting to know: where the shelters were, where is my place, is my shelter ready?" Delarageaz explained.

While most Swiss citizens have private shelters, some use community bunkers. The system includes underground command centres, hospitals with operating theatres, and even specially designed spaces to protect artwork.

"It doesn't mean we're preparing for a conflict – that's not the message – but we have a network of shelters and we need to maintain them and make sure they're functional," Delarageaz added, citing the Latin phrase: "If you want peace, prepare for war."