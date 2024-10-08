Swooping Magpie's Attacks Can't Deter Determined Postman

A postman in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, show true dedication to the cause when he refused to be put off by a pesky swooping magpie.

Local resident Wade Ball was driving down Morgan Street when he encountered a postman being swooped upon by a territorial magpie.

Video by Ball shows the fearless worker continue to cycle down the street as a magpie follows.

“The magpie swooped the postman for about 100 metres and hitting him in the head continually and then stopped and flew back to his nest. The postman did not flinch,” Ball said.

“Looked like the postman had met with that magpie on many other occasions due to his composure on the bike,” he added. Credit: Wade Ball via Storyful