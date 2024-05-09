Sword attacker victim says it is a ‘miracle’ his family survived

Henry De Los Rios Polania suffered serious injuries to his hands in the sword attack - Instagram

A victim of the Hainault sword attack has said it is a “miracle” his family survived after the armed intruder broke into his home.

Henry De Los Rios Polania, his wife and four-year-old daughter were sleeping when a man carrying a sword broke into his semi-detached home in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30.

The 35-year-old was left “traumatised” after being stabbed by the intruder and suffering serious injuries to his hands.

The IT engineer said he thought he was “going to die” and that he used pillows and teddy bears to protect himself from the blade.

Four other people were attacked in the area including Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old schoolboy who it is believed was largely decapitated by the attacker.

Marcos Arduini Monzo, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with his murder.

Mr Los Rios Polania said he and his wife woke to a man with a sword standing in front of them after falling asleep on their sofa.

He told the BBC: “I thought I was going to die... even my wife and child. We thought we were going to die that morning.

“I believe a miracle happened in that room.”

His wife and child were not injured, but he fears his daughter may suffer from long-term trauma from the incident.

“I just hope she doesn’t remember anything,” he said.

Mr Los Rios Polania was released from hospital on Wednesday but requires further treatment owing to the severity of his injuries.

He underwent around 10 hours of emergency surgery to reconstruct tendons and veins, in a bid to save his hand.

It is believed doctors managed to save a finger that it was feared would be lost.

Mr Los Rios Polania’s sister said last week her brother had been left “traumatised” but called his actions heroic.

Jessica De Los Rios, 31, said: “To us, he’s our hero. He protected them, my niece and my sister-in-law. They were just literally sleeping, opened their eyes to see a man with a big machete sword.

“He felt helpless in the moment, but to us he is our hero. It could have been extremely worse.”

Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old schoolboy, who it is believed was largely decapitated by the attacker - Metropolitan Police/PA

Speaking about the death of the 14-year-old schoolboy, Mr Los Rios Polania told the BBC: “I feel so sorry for his family... When I got close to the ambulance, I saw him on the floor... It shouldn’t have happened.”

Three other people, including two police officers, were injured in the attack.

Marcos Arduini Monzo is accused of murdering Daniel Anjorin with a trial set for Feb 3.

Mr Monzo is further accused of attacking two police officers before he was tasered and arrested.

Mr Los Rios Polania said he is yet to return home and fears he will now have to find a new place to live.

“The local community, they’ve been supportive but we just need to find a way out, try to start over again,” he said.

“We need to continue with our lives. All I know is that the next house I’m going to get into, I’ll just make it really safe. I don’t want anyone to come from the outside.”