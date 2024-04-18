SXCN09 CWHX 181640 kad
atlantic provinces weather roundup issued at 01 pm adt april 18 2024.
halifax. . . . . . .
11
a few clouds
yarmouth . . . . . .
11
cloudy
greenwood. . . . . .
10
cloudy
halifax intl . . . .
10
cloudy
sydney . . . . . . .
4
cloudy
charlottetown. . . .
6
cloudy
grindstone isl . . .
4
cloudy
moncton. . . . . . .
8
a few clouds
saint john . . . . .
10
cloudy
fredericton. . . . .
12
cloudy
bathurst . . . . . .
9
sunny
st. leonard. . . . .
no data
available
st. leonard (auto) .
no data
available
deer lake. . . . . .
4
cloudy
st. johns. . . . . .
0
light rain showers and fog
stephenville . . . .
5
a few clouds
st. anthony. . . . .
2
overcast
gander . . . . . . .
-1
light snow and fog and drifting snow
goosebay . . . . . .
4
a few clouds
nain . . . . . . . .
0
a few clouds
end
Environment Canada