Advertisement

SXCN09 CWHX 181640 kad

Local Journalism Initiative
·1 min read

atlantic provinces weather roundup issued at 01 pm adt april 18 2024.

halifax. . . . . . .

11

a few clouds

yarmouth . . . . . .

11

cloudy

greenwood. . . . . .

10

cloudy

halifax intl . . . .

10

cloudy

sydney . . . . . . .

4

cloudy

charlottetown. . . .

6

cloudy

grindstone isl . . .

4

cloudy

moncton. . . . . . .

8

a few clouds

saint john . . . . .

10

cloudy

fredericton. . . . .

12

cloudy

bathurst . . . . . .

9

sunny

st. leonard. . . . .

no data

available

st. leonard (auto) .

no data

available

deer lake. . . . . .

4

cloudy

st. johns. . . . . .

0

light rain showers and fog

stephenville . . . .

5

a few clouds

st. anthony. . . . .

2

overcast

gander . . . . . . .

-1

light snow and fog and drifting snow

goosebay . . . . . .

4

a few clouds

nain . . . . . . . .

0

a few clouds

end

Environment Canada