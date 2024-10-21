SXSW London Sets “Convergence And Unexpected Discovery” As Programming Theme For Inaugural Edition

The inaugural SXSW London will focus on themes of convergence and unexpected discovery within music, film, fashion, and visual art, organizers announced this morning.

SXSW London will take place from 2-7 June 2025 across at least 20 venues in the Shoreditch area of east London. Organizers have said they will begin accepting submissions on 28 October for session proposals across its Conference, Music, and Screen & Film strands. Organizers have said detailed programming will be announced in the coming months. Submissions for the Conference Programme will close on 29 November. Submissions for Music and Screen & Film will close in January 2025.

The London spinoff will mark the first European edition of the celebrated Austin festival, which has also launched in Sydney, Australia. Organizers say they expect to attract 20,000 attendees to the cross-cultural London offshoot, which will feature tech, music, screen and general arts programming.

The festival has recently made a raft of senior hires. Anna Bogutskaya is joining as Head of Screen having worked at BFI, Edinburgh International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, El Deseo, and Underwire Festival. Meanwhile, Beth Greenacre is joining as Visual Arts Advisor, having previously served as curator of the David Bowie collection and with the artist co-curated numerous exhibitions including Sound and Vision as part of Bowie’s Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall in 2002.

Clare Morris, former Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity marketing lead, is joining SXSW London in September as Director of Marketing and Communications.

Katy Arnander, Director of Programming for SXSW London – “SXSW London provides a global platform for creative and innovative voices to showcase their unconventional and alluring talents. Convergence in tech and creativity is often where we see the most exciting discoveries emerge, and we can’t wait to see the submissions we’ll receive for this theme. Today marks an exciting step closer to our inaugural festival in Shoreditch in June 2025.”

