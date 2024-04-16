Sydney church stabbing – what we know so far

A 16-year-old-boy was arrested on Monday night after allegedly stabbing a bishop and several others at an Assyrian church service in Wakeley in Sydney’s west. The incident triggered a riot among worshippers and violence towards police and paramedics.

As leaders call on various religious communities in Sydney’s west to remain calm, here is what we know so far about what has been declared by authorities as a terrorist incident.

A live stream of the service at Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church in Wakeley showed a person approaching the altar who then appeared to stab toward the head of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel just after 7pm.

A priest was also allegedly stabbed in the attack.

In a video reportedly filmed in the wake of the alleged attack, the teenager can be heard saying in Arabic: “If he [the bishop] didn’t get himself involved in my religion, if he hadn’t spoken about my Prophet, I wouldn’t have come here … if he just spoke about his own religion, I wouldn’t have come.”

Emmanuel, who has a popular online presence, has previously criticised Islam and the prophet Muhammad in public sermons.

The congregation then swarmed forward, with a scuffle ensuing between the worshippers and the attacker. Others travelled to the church, with 2,000 reportedly gathering on the suburban street.

Police were called and arrested the 16-year-old, who had one of his fingers severed in the alleged incident. It is unclear if his finger was cut during the alleged attack or the ensuing melee.

The attacker, bishop and priest all underwent surgery.