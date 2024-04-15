Sydney church stabbing: multiple people, including bishop, stabbed during mass

Screenshot of video of prominent Christian leader being stabbed at the alter at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney. Photograph: Christ the Good Shepherd Church/Facebook

A prominent Christian leader has allegedly been stabbed at the altar during a mass in south-west Sydney.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was saying mass at Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley just after 7pm when a man approached him at the altar and allegedly stabbed toward his head multiple times. A live stream of the mass shows the congregation swarm forward toward Emmanuel before it was cut off.

The church leader gained a large online following during the Covid pandemic.

Officers attached to Fairfield police area command attended the church on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed.

Police arrested a man and he is assisting them with inquiries.

The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW ambulance paramedics.

NSW Ambulance said they were called to the church about 7.15pm and sent multiple paramedics to the scene.

A spokesman said they had treated a man in his 50s for multiple cuts before taking him to Liverpool Hospital.

A man his 30s was also treated for lacerations and taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s was being treated for a cut to his hand and a man in his 60s treated for a laceration to his arm at the scene.

NSW Police urged people to avoid the area.

More to come …