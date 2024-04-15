Sydney church stabbing: multiple people, including bishop, stabbed during mass
A prominent Christian leader has allegedly been stabbed at the altar during a mass in south-west Sydney.
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was saying mass at Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley just after 7pm when a man approached him at the altar and allegedly stabbed toward his head multiple times. A live stream of the mass shows the congregation swarm forward toward Emmanuel before it was cut off.
The church leader gained a large online following during the Covid pandemic.
Officers attached to Fairfield police area command attended the church on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed.
Police arrested a man and he is assisting them with inquiries.
The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW ambulance paramedics.
NSW Ambulance said they were called to the church about 7.15pm and sent multiple paramedics to the scene.
A spokesman said they had treated a man in his 50s for multiple cuts before taking him to Liverpool Hospital.
A man his 30s was also treated for lacerations and taken to hospital.
A man in his 20s was being treated for a cut to his hand and a man in his 60s treated for a laceration to his arm at the scene.
NSW Police urged people to avoid the area.
