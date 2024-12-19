Sydney commuters warned of ‘immediate’ industrial action across rail network after court decision

Elias Visontay Transport and urban affairs reporter
<span>The rail union says industrial action ‘will recommence immediately’ after the NSW government failed in its bid to preven work stoppages across Sydney’s train network.</span><span>Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian</span>
Commuters have been warned to expect imminent disruptions across Sydney’s rail network – including in the lead up to the busy new year period – after a court quashed a bid to halt industrial action.

The federal court on Thursday dismissed the Minns government’s attempt to stop industrial action – including work stoppages – that rail unions had voted to take.

Toby Warnes, the New South Wales secretary of the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU), said the union would now tell its members they could bring forward industrial action.

Prior to Thursday’s ruling, the union had applied for a fresh protected industrial action ballot – which members voted in favour of – that would be exempt from the interim injunction.

The earliest that industrial action under a new ballot could have taken place was 28 December, but Thursday’s decision removes that time barrier.

“As a result, industrial action will recommence immediately. We’re going back to our office to inform our members to enforce the bans that were on immediately before the injunction two Sundays ago,” Warnes said.

After Thursday’s federal court decision, the NSW government vowed to “take every possible measure” to ensure Sydney’s train network runs smoothly over Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

A NSW government spokesperson said the government would now lodge a section 424 with the Fair Work Commission – an instrument to suspend or terminate industrial action if it will endanger life, personal safety, health, the welfare of part of the population; or cause significant damage to the Australian economy – “to protect New Year’s Eve and stop rail disruption”.

Earlier this month, the government had successfully applied for an interim injunction that effectively paused rolling industrial action – which had been launched after an intense negotiating period for a new pay deal broke down.

Work stoppages, as well as distance limits for drivers and orders to deactivate Opal readers, are among the industrial actions that can now take place after Thursday’s court decision.

The RTBU has demanded a 32% pay rise over four years, while the NSW government’s starting offer to the rail unions has been a 9.5% pay rise over three years.

NSW police in mid-November won a pay deal that will see wages rise by up to 40%.

Warnes previously said unions and the government had been “within a whisker” of a deal and were caught by surprise when they learned of the government’s “extremely damaging” legal action to block the industrial action.

Before the dispute descended into legal action, combined rail unions had pushed the government into agreeing to run 24-hour services – used as a bargaining chip during pay deal negotiations – or else they would have launched a multi-day strike in late November.

However, the government said 24-hour services were unsustainable long-term given the need for maintenance works overnight.

