Sydney Harbour Bridge closed after multicar crash leaves two dead

Emergency services have respond to a multi-vehicle collision on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney.

Emergency services have respond to a multi-vehicle collision on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Two people have died after multiple cars and a bus collided on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

New South Wales police said emergency services were called to the bridge at about 1.40pm on Thursday following reports of the multi-vehicle crash. They found four cars and a bus had collided.

Two men died at the scene, police confirmed. Multiple people have been treated for injuries.

The bus driver was uninjured and had no passengers onboard at the time of the crash.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were assessing an additional two patients at the scene. They did not provide an update on their conditions.

Transport for NSW, emergency services and a helicopter also attended the scene.

A crime scene has been established and officers are investigating. No charges have been laid over the collision.

While emergency services were treating people, a motorcyclist allegedly rode through the scene. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street police station.

NSW police advised motorists to avoid the area, which was closed as of Thursday afternoon, and to check Live Traffic for updates.

Heavy traffic conditions were being reported, with motorists told to expect significant delays, avoid the area and travel via Huntley’s Point and the Anzac Bridge instead.

Motorists already in the area were being diverted via the Sydney Harbour tunnel.

According to TripView, traffic on the bridge was banked up ahead of peak hour. A route 207 bus was among the cars stuck in traffic.