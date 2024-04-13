Westfield Bondi mall attack: Sydney knife suspect identified by police

[BBC]

A knife-wielding man who killed six people in a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead has been identified by Australian police.

Joel Cauchi, 40, walked through the crowded Westfield Bondi Junction complex on Saturday afternoon, fatally wounding five women and a man.

A nine-month-old baby was among several others injured and remained in a "serious but stable" condition on Sunday, police said.

Authorities say the attack was most likely "related to the mental health of the individual involved".

In an update on Sunday, New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said they were still trying to notify families of the victims.

"Two of them appear to have no family in Australia," he told reporters.

State officials said nine people had been taken to hospital after the incident, and another three people had sought medical attention overnight.

The baby "had surgery overnight and is currently in a critical condition and is in ICU," Health Minister Ryan Park told the ABC.

"Now, we certainly are hoping that she gets through this but there is a long way to go."

