Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed the 400m hurdles world record again in a stunning defence of her Olympic crown at the Stade de France in Paris.

The race was billed as showdown between the American and her Dutch rival Femke Bol, the only two women in history to break the 51-second barrier. But McLaughlin-Levrone was far too good, winning gold in 50.37 sec, well clear of the rest.

