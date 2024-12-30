Sydney shooting: man arrested after 31-year-old shot dead in Canley Heights and car found burning

Police say they believe an abandoned burning car in the Sydney suburb of Wakeley is linked to the fatal shooting.

Police have made an arrest after the shooting death of a man outside a family home in what they labelled a “targeted attack”.

Emergency services found a 31-year-old man in Canley Heights on Sunday night after reports of shots being fired just before 7pm.

Paramedics treated him for gunshot wounds but he died at the scene.

Emergency services were called a short time later to an abandoned burning white Audi in the neighbouring suburb of Wakeley and police believe the incidents are linked.

Police said they believe the victim was shot in his car, before attempting to escape on foot.

They allege that the assailant approached the driver’s side window and fired a number of shots into the window.

The victim ran a short distance before succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting was associated with the local illegal drug trade, with Det Supt Daniel Doherty said.





Doherty said the man was shot “outside a family residence” and that police are alleging the shooting was related to organised crime.

He said police have identified a second vehicle involved, a grey Jeep Cherokee.

“It’s a very sad, tragic situation … it’s terrible for his family,” Doherty said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after investigations. He was taken to Fairfield Police station and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Detective Acting Supt Jason Pietruszka said investigators believed this was a “targeted attack,” and that the incident has sparked a “significant investigation”.

“I think it’s important to say from the outset that we believe this to be a targeted attack. This is not a random shooting,” he said.

“The New South Wales police have put significant resources into the seriousness that we’re taking this investigation.”

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.