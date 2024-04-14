Sydney stabbings: Mum who died protecting baby was 'beautiful person'

A mother who died protecting her baby from a knifeman at a Sydney mall on Saturday was an "outstanding human", her family has said.

Ashlee Good, 38, passed her injured baby girl to bystanders soon after being wounded, eyewitnesses said.

"The mum got stabbed and... came over with the baby and threw it at me and [I] was holding the baby," one man told Nine News.

The nine-month old had surgery and is doing well, the family said.

Just after 15:00 local time on Saturday, Joel Cauchi, 40, caused panic as he attacked shoppers with a large knife, sending crowds running for the exits.

He killed five women and a man in the attack, and injured several others. He was shot dead by a lone police officer who has been hailed as a "hero".

Police said the attack was most likely "related to the mental health" of Mr Cauchi, who had a history of mental health issues.

Ms Good's family said they were "reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human and so much more".

They added their gratitude to the medical team at Sydney's Children's Hospital, the police and the two men who "cared for our baby when Ashlee could not".

"We appreciate the well-wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl," the family said in a statement on Sunday.

Her former employers said they were "deeply saddened by the horrific news" of the stabbings.

Danni and Coby du Preez, of massage therapy business Muscle Medicine, said: "Ash was a beautiful person, who worked with us for a short period of time. We send our love and thoughts to her family and best wishes for [her baby's] recovery."

Crowds gather to pay tribute to the victims on Sunday [Reuters]

The man who took the baby from Ms Good told Nine News that the child looked "pretty bad" at the time. "There was a lot of blood on the floor. I hope the baby is all right."

The man's brother said: "He helped with holding the baby and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother.

"We just kept yelling out to get some clothes, get some shirts and just help us to compress and stop the baby from bleeding.

"With my brother holding the baby so well and really compressing, I think the baby's fine."

The man added: "We were just shopping and saw the man run up to the woman with the baby and then we were both ready to go and help out.

"But I just said to my brother, 'we've got to run in', ran in, told the guys to lock up the doors and then the mother came with the baby bleeding... We got them into the store and just got them safe and then rang for help."

Ms Good was the daughter of former Australian Football League player Kerry Good, who played for North Melbourne. The club wore black armband's in her memory during a match on Sunday, and the club's coach, Alastair Clarkson, fought back tears as he spoke before the match.

"It's shocking for our club and in particular the Good family," he told Fox Sports.

"It's just so sad. Ash and her beautiful little girl... She's not going to have a mum - it breaks our hearts."

Another victim of the attack has been named as security guard Faraz Tahir, who died "trying to protect the community".

The 30-year-old man had sought refuge in Australia from Pakistan only a year ago according to members of his local community.

In a statement the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia expressed "profound sadness" over the attack.

Mr Tahir was "a cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack", it said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz's family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence," it said.

Scentre Group, which runs Westfield shopping centres in Australia, said Mr Tahir had suffered fatal injuries while trying to protect the community during the tragedy.

"We are devastated by Faraz's passing and recognise our team member's bravery and role as a first responder," it said in a statement.

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all who are mourning the loss of loved ones.

"Our thoughts and concerns are also with the families and carers of those injured in the attack and the everyday heroes whose actions prevented further loss of life."

Another member of security staff was injured and remains in hospital, it said.

Dawn Singleton, 25, has also been named locally as a victim of the stabbings.

She worked at clothes retailer White Fox Boutique which paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"We are all truly devastated by this loss," it said. "Dawn was a sweet, kind hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was really amazing.

"We send our love and deepest condolences to her partner, the Singleton family and her friends."

New South Wales Police have also confirmed that 55-year-old Pikria Darchia was another victim of the attack.