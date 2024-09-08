Sydney Sweeney Blooms in Floral Dress with Cape at “Eden ”Premiere in Toronto

Sweeney was joined at the event on Sept. 7 by costar Ana de Armas, who looked equally glamorous in a pale pink, ballerina-inspired look

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty I Sydney Sweeney attends the 'Eden' premiere at TIFF on Sept. 7, 2024

Sydney Sweeney looked very demure at the Toronto Film Festival.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the actress and producer, 26, walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new thriller, Eden, wearing a classic, '50s-inspired dress. The cream look featured a full circle skirt that hit at her ankles and a crisp collared cape covering her shoulders.

The dress was embellished with delicate fabric flowers and a bow at the waist. Sweeney paired the elegant look with pink pointy-toe heels and wore her long hair styled straight with a middle part.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty I Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of 'Eden' at TIFF on Sept. 7, 2024

Sweeney was joined at the premiere by her costar Ana de Armas, who looked equally glamorous in a ballerina-inspired, pale pink look featuring a leotard-style garment topped with a glittery high-low tulle skirt. She accessorized with a diamond and ruby statement necklace and a bright red lip.

De Armas, 36, share a clip on her Instagram Stories showing her applying the bold shade.

Jude Law and Daniel Brühl, who also star in Eden, also attended Saturday's premiere in Toronto.

Related: Sydney Sweeney Excited to 'Jump Back' Into Playing Cassie in Season 3 of Euphoria: 'The Most Special Character' (Exclusive)

Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Ana de Armas attends the premiere of 'Eden' at TIFF on Sept. 7, 2024

Sweeney recently concluded her time at the Venice Film Festival, where she joined her Armani beauty family for a fashionable night out at the brand's Passione Party.

Her look of the night featured a vampy black peplum gown with a high neckline, floral lace on the bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves that wrapped around her arms. Her hair was styled in side-parted waves and her glam consisting of rosy cheeks and a matching lip (courtesy of Armani beauty's Satin Lipstick in Intimate and the clear Prisma Glass gloss).

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sydney Sweeney attends Armani beauty's Passione Party at the Venice Film Festival

Related: Sydney Sweeney Bares Her Butt in Cheeky Boat Snaps: 'I Think They Call This a Thirst Trap'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE recently caught up with the Euphoria star about her red carpet fashion and the secrets behind her expansive sartorial résumé.

“Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself. Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am," Sweeney said.



Eden is out Sept. 7.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.