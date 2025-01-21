Sydney Sweeney Bundles Up in a $13,900 Burberry Coat as She Has Snowball Fight with Her Fiancé in N.Y.C.

There’s snow place like New York to have a stylish rom-com moment.

While on the way to a dinner date in SoHo on Jan. 19, Sydney Sweeney was photographed partaking in a cheeky snowball fight with her fiancé Jonathan Davino that felt like a scene from a movie. And her wintery outfit was just the right match for setting.

For her date night, the Anyone But You star — whose engagement to Davino, a film producer, was confirmed by PEOPLE in February 2022 — wore a maxi Burberry corduroy cream coat with mohair wool trimming on the collar, sleeves and bottom hem. It also featured a belt that accentuated Sweeney’s figure.

She teamed the statement outwear, which retails for $13,900, with a white turtleneck, flared trousers and pointed-toe stiletto boots that gave the entire ensemble a monochromatic chicness.

Her accessories of choice were the Burberry Knight Arc crescent-shaped bag ($1,990) and Celine sunglasses ($580), which marked up her entire outfit to over $16,000.

TheStewartofNY/GC Sydney Sweeney partakes in a playful snowball fight on SoHo date night

While on the East Coast, Sweeney, 26, has been stepping out in a parade of high-fashion looks styled by Molly Dickson.

On Jan. 18, she rocked a Ferragamo black and brown ensemble that contrasted from the boho-chic Chloé look — which featured wide-leg jeans, a vintage gold belt and a small tan hobo leather bag with a price tag of $ 2,850 — that she rocked on Jan. 20. Her most recent getup, worn for an outing in N.Y.C.’s Nomad area, featured cozy pieces by Brunello Cucinelli.

Sweeney’s current fashion streak comes one month after she used her clothing (or lack thereof) to clap back at body-shaming comments about her image online.

On Dec. 18, the Euphoria star shared a photo of herself outfitted in a knitted jacket, but without a top, which seemed to be her way of shutting down all the haters who posted vitriolic rhetoric in the comment section of a Daily Mail article of the star in a bikini at her Florida home.

Like with everything she does, Sweeney is unapologetic when it comes to her outfit choices and how she chooses to embrace them.

“It's always going to change,” Sweeney said of her style in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about her partnership with HEYDUDE. “That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life.”



