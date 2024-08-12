Sydney Sweeney Goes Equestrian Chic on a Rare Outing With Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

This is your periodic reminder that Sydney Sweeney is, in fact, engaged to be married. She's been betrothed to 41-year-old producer Jonathan Davino since 2022.

The rarely-sighted pair stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 11, reportedly meeting up with friends and their friends' kid. Davino kept cool in jeans, a button-down, white sneakers, and an Apple Watch, while Sweeney, 26, opted for a country club-esque palette of creamy whites and brown leather. Her ribbed cashmere polo, an unnecessary sweater (unnecessary heat-wise, not fashion-wise) around the shoulders, white denim jorts and knee high boots give off a vaguely “just got off my horse” vibe, no?

*EXCLUSIVE* Stylish couple Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino meet some friends and their baby for dinner in Santa Monica ENAV, JOLA

The Euphoria star opened up to Glamour UK last year about her “not normal” relationship, which is both a romantic and business partnership.

She goes on to surmise that because she’s rarely talked about him on the record, people create their own stories. “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age…Jonathan is my producing partner. It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," she said.

She makes it all sound rather dreamy. "I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?” Sydney Sweeney added, explaining that she dreams of (eventually) becoming a mom. “I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That’s something I really, really look forward to.”

We can absolutely see the warm, ambitious actor being an excellent parent. But she might want to invest in machine-washable clothes first.

Originally Appeared on Glamour