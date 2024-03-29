Sydney Sweeney recently paid off her mum's mortgage

The 26-year-old actress has revealed that she thanked her mum, Lisa Sweeney, for supporting her acting career over the years by paying off her mortgage. Sydney told Who What Wear in a new interview, "I recently paid off my mom's mortgage. As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do." The Euphoria star said that she makes sure to surround herself with her family as they help ground her amid the chaos of Hollywood.