Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dog Knows EXACTLY How To Behave On Set: 'It's Amazing'

Sydney Sweeney’s rescue dog is a star canine behind the camera.

The “Euphoria” actor recently revealed to Vogue that her pet, a female pitbull-mix named Tank, “literally” lays under the camera and doesn’t move a muscle when she brings her on set.

“The moment we call action, she stops moving and doesn’t make a sound,” said Sweeney of Tank, who she sometimes calls Tankster and Mama Bear.

“Then you call cut and then she gets up. It’s amazing.”

Sweeney, who revealed that her great-grandmother loved dogs and she got Tank when she was a puppy, said she hoped her pup would grow up to “be a big tank” and be her “protector.”

The actor told Vogue that it was a “whole dream” since she was in high school to get Tank a backyard of her own and recalled getting her dog a space to roam after buying her first home in Los Angeles five years ago.

“Tank, I did this for you! This is your backyard!” Sweeney recalled telling her pet.

She continued, “That was the most fulfilling moment of my life.”

Sweeney, who has previously revealed that Tank has been “so important” to her mental health, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Tank’s Vogue feature and said it might be her “proudest moment yet.”

“If you know me, you know tank has been my best friend for almost 10 years and been by my side during this wild, amazing journey,” Sweeney wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible, I’ll be cherishing this forever (also tank had more people to show up for her entourage during the shoot than I have ever had haha).”

