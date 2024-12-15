Sydney Sweeney slams body-shaming comments, gets support from Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney has no time for body-shamers.

The "Euphoria" star, 27, hit back on Instagram against a series of negative comments about paparazzi photos of her in a bikini. She shared a video compiling many of these comments, some of which called her "chunky" and said she needs to lose weight.

The video then cut to clips of Sweeney training to play boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. The video included footage of her working out, fighting in the ring and flexing her muscles. She did not write a caption.

Numerous fellow actors came to Sweeney's defense, including Glen Powell, her co-star in the romantic comedy "Anyone But You." In a comment on her post, the "Twisters" actor applauded Sweeney and said her Martin biopic "is gonna be (fire)."

"Alien: Romulus" star Isabela Merced also wrote that the people saying these things about her "would never say it in person" because they are "too scared." Sweeney liked her comment.

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart, meanwhile, commented that the actress looks "incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring," while Kesha praised Sweeney as a "strong baddie," and Rachel Brosnahan commented with three fire emojis.

Sweeney was confirmed to be playing Christy Martin, the first woman signed to a promotional contract by Don King, in a movie earlier this year. Black Bear Pictures described the film as the "unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America's most successful female boxer in the 1990s."

When filming on the project wrapped in November, Sweeney wrote on Instagram that it has "been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life."

"This story is so much bigger than just a film," she said. "It's a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can't wait for you all to see it — not only because I'm proud of the transformation and the work I've poured into it, but because Christy's story deserves to be told."

Speaking recently to USA TODAY, Sweeney said she had been "living in workout clothes" since June due to work on the film and joked, "I basically don't remember anything else anymore."

Sweeney previously called out film producer Carol Baum, who reportedly said during a Q&A that the actress is "not pretty" and "can't act." A statement from Sweeney's representative provided to USA TODAY at the time said, "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman."

