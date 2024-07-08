Sydney Sweeney Took ‘Chaotic’ Mirror Selfies in a Flirty Bandana Two-Piece

Instagram:@sydneysweeney

Actor, producer, It Girl, and Miu Miu ambassador Sydney Sweeney self-directed her latest photo shoot in the simplest way possible: mirror selfies.

The Euphoria star had fun posing in a paisley-printed bandana-style two-piece set—a tube top and a bubble skirt—in the mirrored door of her closet. She added a Miu Miu label bag and underwear, with a matching kerchief tied around the handle of her bag. Tying a scarf around your purse strap is coming back, by the way (according to some PR email I got last week).

She accessorized with a few simple necklaces and left her famous bombshell blonde hair loose and beach-y. No shoes, no problem.

Is anyone else incredibly distracted by the fuzzy purple rug in the room behind her? It's so purple! I need to know what the rest of the decor looks like!

“i dont do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic” Sweeney captioned her pictures. A little chaotic, sure! I'm mostly confused by trying to figure out what kind of phone she has—it has a screen on both sides?

Anyway, commenters predictably lost their minds not understanding why it's okay for Syd to “sexualize” herself if others aren't allowed to, because the concept of “consent” has yet to sink in for some people. TL;DR: it's her body she can do what she wants. In April, she cheekily addressed the world's obsession with her figure. In her April 22 photo dump on Instagram, the White Lotus actor included a few pics of herself wearing a sweatshirt reading, “Sorry for Having Great Tits.” No need to apologize, girly.

If you want to take your own chaotic mirror selfies, the Miu Miu skirt is available for $1,890, and the top is actually a halter that Sydney Sweeney apparently untied and tucked in. Chaotically.

