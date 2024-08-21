Sydney university student found dead in Burwood apartment identified as 21-year-old from China

NSW police are appealing for information as the investigation into the death of Xiaoting Wang continues.

A University of Sydney student who was found dead in an apartment in the city’s inner west last week has been identified as a 21-year-old woman from China.

New South Wales police are appealing for information as homicide detectives continue their investigation continues into the death of Xiaoting Wang, who was found inside an apartment in Burwood with stab wounds.

Another 21-year-old Sydney university student from China was also found dead in the courtyard of the apartment complex, however police are yet to identify the man.

Supt Christine McDonald said Wang’s death had deeply affected the community, and that a vigil would be held for her in Burwood next Tuesday.

“There are many people in the Burwood and wider Sydney community who have been affected by the death of Xiaoting,” McDonald said.

“She, like many international students, came to this country for education and opportunity, and for her life to end like this is tragic.

“I urge anyone affected by the deaths to attend a vigil, which is being held later this month, to support each other through this time.”

Police were called to the courtyard of the building last Monday after reports of concern for someone’s welfare. There, they initially found the body of the 21-year-old man.

After a crime scene was set up and police commenced an investigation, they then disocovered Wang’s body inside the apartment.

“A second crime scene was established at the unit which underwent forensic examination,” police said.

In a press conference shortly after the bodies were found, McDonald said it was too early to say yet whether the incident was a murder-suicide or “domestic related”.