Sydney’s worst bus routes ‘predominantly’ located in western suburbs, report finds

A damning report into bus services in New South Wales says $10bn is needed over the next four decades to boost the network which has huge gaps in Sydney’s western suburbs where population growth is strongest.

The network was ill-equipped to meet the needs of an expanding Sydney, the latest report from the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce has found.

The second report by John Lee found there was an “urgent need” to fund “essential minimum local or school services in the short term”.

It found many suburbs in western Sydney were under-serviced while at the same time absorbing much of the city’s growth.

It described the region as “an area with limited existing public transport and where the private car is currently and is likely to remain, the predominant transport mode until a viable alternative public transport solution is available”.

The report stated across Sydney 235 local routes failed to meet “minimum service standards” and that services to these routes should increase to every 30 minutes. These were “predominantly located in western Sydney”.

“Especially in western Sydney, outer metropolitan and regional areas, some local routes may only operate as frequently as every two hours or less, and some do not operate during evenings or on weekends.”

The report found many bus services in western Sydney “do not cater well for shift workers and those working in the night-time economy”.

The report made extensive recommendations, including urging the government to upgrade bus services that carry 40% of all public transport passengers but receive 2% of transport capital expenditure.

It stated Sydney needed 40 “rapid routes”, 80 “frequent routes” and 1,000 “local services”. The city currently had three rapid routes, 17 frequent routes and only 600 local routes.

Lee is a former chief executive of the State Transit Authority who also ran private bus companies before being appointed to lead the taskforce in May 2023.

He said the lack of investment in the bus network was “shameful” – describing it as the “forgotten mode of public transport.”

“Buses are the largest public transport mode in the state and it needs well-thought-through plans to be implemented to fix this neglect,” Lee said in a statement.

“We have recommended a strong, detailed and scalable plan for the government to consider. That means more money for services, bus stops, road priority and smart people delivering the plan.”

The NSW government responded by asking Transport for NSW to examine how some of the recommendations could be implemented – including developing short- and long-term bus plans, improving access to zero emissions buses and working with councils to improve their capacity to enhance public transport infrastructure.

The state transport minister, Jo Haylen, said the report’s recommendations could help deliver “the biggest improvement to bus services that NSW has seen in a generation”.

“For too long bus services have been the forgotten mode of transport in NSW. Tens of thousands of passengers rely on the bus network and we need to do better.

“Too many growing communities were neglected because the former government had no plan for what their future bus services would look like. We now have a plan to make sure those communities get the bus services they need.”

The third and final report from the taskforce is due by May.