Symphany is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CBC

A Toronto woman says she is grateful to be alive after she was attacked by two unleashed dogs in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening. Anita Browne, 54, said she was bitten on her face and her arm as she stood waiting for a TTC bus in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard before 8:40 p.m. Her right arm was broken in the attack."I have to say, thank God I'm still alive," Browne told CBC Toronto on Friday.Browne was left with 12 stitches to her face, numerous stitches to her upper rig