Symphany is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week! Symphany is an 8-year-old Retriever Mix.
Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Virginia took over the canine's care after learning about the abuse Sudi the dog suffered at an Iranian farm
A Toronto woman says she is grateful to be alive after she was attacked by two unleashed dogs in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening. Anita Browne, 54, said she was bitten on her face and her arm as she stood waiting for a TTC bus in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard before 8:40 p.m. Her right arm was broken in the attack."I have to say, thank God I'm still alive," Browne told CBC Toronto on Friday.Browne was left with 12 stitches to her face, numerous stitches to her upper rig
An Amazon driver shot a dog that appeared to aggressively charge him, police said. The family says the driver "had no reason" to be on the property.
The impressive pup pulled off the feat on the upcoming "Stupid Pet Tricks" hosted by Sarah Silverman
Dog owners are being advised to wash mud off their pets' legs, tummies and paws as a precaution.
"The fetuses have strong heartbeats and were bouncing around," the Forever Changed Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook
Esther Martin, 68, died at a house in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday.
