These symptoms could signal POTS

A growing number of people are experiencing a mysterious post-COVID-19 disease. Mercy Medical Center cardiologist Dr. Kate Elfrey said it's not exactly known what causes Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, but it's believed to be a dysfunction in the autonomic nervous system. Triggers like smoking, alcohol and hot or cold weather can bring on symptoms, which can vary but include lightheadedness, dizziness, fatigue and extreme weakness.

