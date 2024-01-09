What are the symptoms of COVID right now? Are at-home tests accurate? KC doctor answers

How prevalent is COVID-19 in Kansas City right now? Is there a new variant I need to worry about?

The Kansas City Star posed these questions and more to Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System. Here are his answers:

Is there a particularly high number of COVID cases in the Kansas City area right now?

Hawkinson said that the number of COVID cases in the Kansas City area is higher now than it was during the spring and summer.

The number of new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas and Missouri are lower for the week of Dec. 30 than they were this time last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the doctor said the increase in cases is usual for the winter months. Many illnesses, like RSV and influenza, are more common in the winter, because more people are indoors and passing viruses to each other.

According to the CDC, the more times people are infected with COVID, the more likely they are to develop long COVID.

To help fight off illness, everyone over six month old is eligible to get COVID and flu shots. The RSV vaccine is only available for infants and people who are pregnant or 60 years and older.

Is the new JN.1 variant circulating in the Kansas City area?

Yes, according to the CDC, the newest JN.1 variant is estimated to make up 62% of analyzed cases in the last two weeks in the region, which includes Missouri and Kansas.

“I’m not sure how important that is,” Hawkinson said. Even though a new variant is circulating, he said, it does not cause more severe disease and people’s antibodies and immune systems help to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Can I still get free at-home COVID tests?

Yes, each house can get four or more free tests by ordering from the United States Postal Service.

Are at-home COVID tests catching positive cases?

A reader submitted the following question to The Star: “I’ve heard some Covid cases don’t test positive on home kits. Is that true?”

Story continues

Hawkinson responded, “The available data right now continues to show that the home tests do have the ability to detect the virus.” For best results, Hawkinson said you should take at-home tests two or three days in a row after your symptoms start.

At-home tests are more likely to produce false negatives, so one negative test doesn’t necessarily rule out the chance that you’re infected, according to the CDC. A PCR test is the best at detecting if you have COVID, the agency stated.

What are the current COVID symptoms?

The COVID symptoms in 2024 are similar to those from past strains, Hawkinson said. Symptoms include:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

While loss of smell was a common symptom in the early days of the virus, fewer people with COVID are experiencing it recently, NBC News reported.

I’m feeling sick. Can I just wait it out or should I get tested for COVID?

It depends on your overall health, Hawkinson said.

If you have a chronic medical condition or are older, Hawkinson recommended seeing a doctor to get tested for COVID or the flu. Then you can be prescribed the right antiviral treatment to reduce your risk of severe illness. You might be able to get free or low-cost medical services through the federal government’s Test to Treat in-person and telehealth programs.

If you don’t have any complicating diagnoses, you can stay home until you no longer have a fever or longer if you believe you have COVID, Hawkinson said.

A doctor would know your risk level best, so Hawkinson suggested consulting a physician if you feel sick.