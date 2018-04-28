Synchronized swimmers from across Canada dive into Windsor

More than 325 athletes from 31 teams across nine provinces are in Windsor this weekend to compete in the Canadian Artistic Synchronized Swimming competition.

The competition sets up the qualifiers for teams that will go on to international competitions later this summer.

Synchro Canada is also building up a team for the 2020 Olympics. The organization is hoping to be on the podium for 2024.

The organization is also hoping to start up a team here in Windsor.

"And I know the City of Windsor is also extremely interested so we are working together with the city to encourage anybody that would be interested in starting a club to get in touch with us and we'll help them start it up," said Synchro Canada CEO Jackie Buckingham.

One of the competitors is Jacqueline Simoneau of Quebec. The 21 year-old competed in the 2016 Olympics. She finds it hard to say which of the three events - solo, duets or team - is her favourite.

"I love swimming the solo event. It's so much easier to improve faster when you're just one in the water because you're in control with what you're doing," said Jacqueline Simoneau.

But she also likes the others too.

"Swimming with someone else in a pairs in a duet you form an amazing bond with somebody. And accomplishing something too as a team is an amazing feeling."

More meets to come

Buckingham said more boys are also getting involved in the sport.

A spokesperson tells CBC News the organization is very impressed with the aquatic centre and its proximity to hotels so they will definitely be back in the future.

Competitions continue from 8:30 a.m. to about 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It's open to the public with a $15 charge.