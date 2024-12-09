Syria live updates: Putin to give Assad asylum in Russia, Kremlin says

Rebel forces in Syria captured the capital Damascus and toppled the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.





Latest Developments





Dec 9, 12:14 PM

Germany and Austria pause Syrian asylum

Germany and Austria have paused asylum for Syrian refugees after Assad's regime was toppled.



The German interior minister called the situation in Syria "very confusing" and that due to the unclear situation, they have "imposed a freeze on decisions for asylum procedures that are still ongoing until the situation is clearer."



Nearly 1 million Syrian refugees live in Germany.



Austria's interior minister has also instructed the ministry to "prepare an orderly repatriation and deportation program to Syria."



Nearly 100,000 Syrian refugees live in Austria.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky





Dec 9, 10:01 AM

Parents of journalist missing in Syria hoping for positive news

Debra and Marc Tice -- the parents of Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist and prisoner in Syria since 2012 -- released a statement urging "anyone who can do so to please assist Austin so he can safely return home to our family" following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

PHOTO: Marc Tice (L) and Debra Tice (R) -- the parents of Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012 -- are pictured during a press conference on Dec. 6, 2024. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

"We are watching the events unfold in Syria and seeing families reunited with their loved ones after years of separation," said a statement released via the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club.



"We know this is possible for our family, too," they added. "Austin Tice is alive, in Syria, and it's time for him to come home. We are eagerly anticipating seeing Austin walk free."



Tice went missing while reporting in Syria in 2012. President Joe Biden said Sunday his return remains possible, though acknowledged that "we have no direct evidence" of his status. "Assad should be held accountable," Biden added.



-ABC News' Dee Carden





Dec 9, 8:12 AM

Assad's fall 'good for the United States,' Sullivan says

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told "Good Morning America" on Monday that "it is good for the United States and the world that a murderous dictator whose family has ruled Syria with an iron fist for half a century is gone."

PHOTO: A man carries a Syrian opposition flag as he walks at the Lebanese Masnaa border crossing on the way to Syria on Dec. 9, 2024. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

Sullivan did, however, echo President Joe Biden's warning that there is real risk that "terrorists, jihadists and other people who do not have the United States best interests at heart...could take advantage of this."

"We are vigilant about that," Sullivan said in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "We are taking action to deal with that, and we're prepared to work with anyone in Syria who wants a stable, inclusive, democratic future for that country.

Sullivan said that the U.S.' top priority is "to protect the United States of America from the resurgence of a terror threat" emanating from Syria.



"That means holding ISIS down," he added. "Don't let them take advantage of this. Then there is the priority of making sure that our friends in the region are secure and stable -- Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon -- that these countries do not suffer from any kind of violent spillover effects from what's happening in Syria."



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Dec 9, 5:19 AM

Putin to grant Assad asylum in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will grant political asylum to toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

PHOTO: A defaced portrait of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad stands in a ransacked government security facility in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images)

"Of course, such decisions cannot be made without the head of state," Peskov said, as quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax. "This is his decision,"



"We have nothing to tell you about Mr. Assad's whereabouts right now," Peskov said, adding there was no official meeting between Putin and Assad planned.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti





Dec 9, 4:34 AM

Israel bombed Syrian chemical weapons sites, foreign minister says

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday that Israeli forces "attacked strategic weapons arrays, residual chemical weapons capabilities, missiles and long-range rockets" inside Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of "extremist elements."



Israeli forces have been striking inside Syria and occupying positions on Syrian territory in recent days, as rebel forces -- some with roots in jihadist organizations -- surged into major Syrian cities and precipitated the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime in Damascus.



The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday it had taken up positions in the demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Syria established by a bilateral 1974 agreement.



Saar said the presence of "armed men" in the zone and their alleged attacks on United Nations positions there prompted the Israeli decision to cross the border.



Saar said Israeli deployments into the buffer zone are "targeted and temporary" and intended to prevent an "Oct. 7 scenario from Syria," referring to last year's devastating Hamas infiltration attack into southern Israel.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Dana Savir





Dec 9, 4:34 AM

Israeli forces cross into buffer zone separating occupied Golan Heights from Syria

Israel Defense Forces tanks and armored vehicles have entered the buffer zone that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria on Sunday night.



The move puts IDF troops in operations on four fronts in the Middle East, Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.



The advancement into Syria comes after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime to Islamist rebels.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was made to "protect Israeli residents after Syrian troops abandoned positions," according to AP.



The IDF has reportedly warned Syrian residents in five southern communities to stay home for their safety.



Israeli forces on Sunday also took over the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, according to AP.





Dec 9, 4:35 AM

Iranian foreign minister says he fears 'renewed civil war' in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on the fall of Syria's government during an interview on Iranian state TV on Sunday.



He said Syria's ousted president, Bashar al-Assad, was “surprised” and “complained about the way his own army was performing.”



Araghchi also said Iran was fully aware of the situation in Syria through “the intelligence and security system of our country.”



Iran is monitoring the developments in Syria and is concerned about the “possibility of a renewed civil war or a sectarian war between different sects or the division of Syria and the collapse of Syria and its transformation into a haven for terrorists,” Araghchi said.



-ABC News' Hami Hamedi and Ellie Kaufman





Dec 9, 4:35 AM

US strikes 75 ISIS targets in Syria

The United States launched dozens of against ISIS targets in central Syria on Sunday in an attempt to "disrupt, degrade and defeat" the terrorist group, according to the head of the U.S. Central Command.



CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement that 75 ISIS targets were hit in precision airstrikes Sunday in Syria. He said the mission was carried out by U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s and A-10s.



"There should be no doubt -- we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria. All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way," Kurilla said.



Kurilla said the strikes hit known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the political upheaval in Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. (ABC News)

During a speech at the White House on Sunday, President Joe Biden mentioned the U.S. strikes on ISIS targets in Syria. He said U.S. forces are also bolstering security at detention facilities in Syria where ISIS fighters are being held.



"We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capability and to create a safe haven," Biden said. "We will not let that happen."



-ABC News' Cindy Smith