Syria rebels burn tomb of Bashar al-Assad's father

Jaroslav Lukiv - BBC News and Seher Asaf - BBC News
·4 min read

Syrian rebel fighters have destroyed the tomb of late president Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar, in the family's hometown.

Videos verified by the BBC showed armed men chanting as they walked around the burning mausoleum in Qardaha, in the north-west of the coastal Latakia region.

The rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept across Syria in a lightning offensive that toppled the Assad dynasty's 54-year rule. Bashar al-Assad has fled to Russia where he and his family have been given asylum.

Statues and posters of the late president Hafez and his son Bashar have been pulled down across the country to cheers from Syrians celebrating the end of their rule.

In other key developments:

In 2011, Bashar al-Assad brutally crushed a peaceful pro-democracy uprising, sparking a devastating civil war in which more than half a million people have been killed and 12 million others forced to flee their homes.

Hafez al-Assad ruled Syria ruthlessly from 1971 until his death in 2000, when power was handed to his son.

He was born and raised in a family of Alawites, an offshoot of Shia Islam and a religious minority in Syria, whose main centre of population is in Latakia province near the Mediterranean coast close to the border with Turkey.

Many Alawites - who make up about 10% of the country's population - were staunch supporters of the Assads during their long stay in power.

Some of them now fear that they may be targeted by the victorious rebels.

On Monday, a rebel delegation with members of HTS and another Sunni Muslim group, the Free Syrian Army, met Qardaha elders and received their support, according to Reuters news agency.

The rebel delegation signed a document, which Reuters reported emphasised Syria's religious and cultural diversity.

HTS and allied rebel factions seized control of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday after years of civil war.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who has now started using his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is a former jihadist who cut ties with al-Qaeda in 2016. He has recently pledged tolerance for different religious groups and communities.

The UN envoy for Syria has said the rebels must transform their "good messages" into practice on the ground.

The US secretary of state meanwhile said Washington would recognise and fully support a future Syrian government so long as it emerged from a credible, inclusive process that respected minorities.

HTS has appointed a transitional government led by Mohammed al-Bashir, the former head of the rebel administration in the north-west, until March 2025.

Bashir chaired a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday attended by members of his new government and those of Assad's former cabinet to discuss the transfer of portfolios and institutions.

He has said it is time for people to "enjoy stability and calm" after the end of the Assad regime.

In Damascus, BBC correspondents have been seeing signs of life beginning to return to normal, with people heading back to work and shops reopening.

Joud Insani, who works in a chocolate shop in the Syrian capital, tells the BBC she was able to open "without fear", adding that she had noticed a welcome change in the types of customers who visit.

"We reopened without fear because the people we serve are now not intimidating at all," she said.

"Before, everyone who came to buy from us was either there to represent a general or a minister loyal to the Assad regime. Now thank God, that is no longer the case."

In one of the famous food and vegetable markets of Damascus, one salesman tells the BBC: "Now we have oxygen in the air." While another man noted there was "ongoing celebration from now on".

In the neighbourhood of Joubar, emotional reunions have been taking place in the old opposition stronghold, more than 90% of which has been destroyed.

Monawwar al Qahef and her husband Muhammad returned for the first time in 12 years. The couple cried when they saw their two-storey house, which has been reduced to a pile of concrete rocks around a single arched wall.

"This is the first time we dared to come back," Muhammad said. "I feel as if it's me that has been broken into pieces."

With additional reporting from Sophie Williams and Lina Sinjab in Damascus

Latest Stories

  • Al Bashir Asked to Form Transitional Government in Syria

    The rebel group that toppled Syria's President&nbsp;Bashar Al-Assad&nbsp;tasked Mohammed Al Bashir to form a transitional government, Syrian television reported. He is the head of a quasi-government set up in 2017 by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an Islamist group that ousted Assad's government over the weekend. Bloomberg's Stuart Livingstone-Wallace breaks down the situation.

  • Assad’s Fall Jolts Iran’s Increasingly Vulnerable Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- The tanker carrying oil from Iran had been sailing to Syria with critical supplies when it was forced into a U-turn just before entering the Suez Canal. Word of President Bashar al-Assad’s downfall had reached the vessel, with the cargo’s sender reduced from a powerful, longtime sponsor of his regime to a mere spectator of its demise.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Franc

  • West has nothing to fear from Syria, rebel leader whose group ousted Assad tells Sky News

    Foreign countries have nothing to fear from Syria after Bashar al Assad's regime was overthrown, the leader of the rebel group that ousted the previous government has told Sky News. In his first remarks to a Western news organisation since Assad fled, the head of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al Jolani, said "their fears are unnecessary, God willing". "The country will be rebuilt," he said, speaking to Sky News' international news editor Zein Jaafar and Middle East producer Celine al Khaldi, in Damascus.

  • The fall of Bashar al-Assad: ‘Turkey proves, once again, that it cannot be ignored’

    The toppling of Ankara’s archenemy Bashar al-Assad in Syria may have increased Turkey’s regional influence but it also represents a strategic challenge for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as regional expert Didier Billion explains. Assad turned his back on Erdogan’s offer of cooperation – and has now paid a heavy price. In the hours leading up to Assad’s December 8 ouster, as rebels – led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – closed in on the Syrian capital, Erdogan said he made

  • 'Chai and samosas': US hotels welcome Indian tourist boom to revive revenue

    (Reuters) -U.S. hotels and travel companies are aiming to tap a surge in Indian tourists to boost revenue as domestic leisure spending falters and demand from East Asian countries remains below pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 1.9 million Indian tourists visited the U.S. in the first ten months of 2024, a nearly 48% rise from 2019, according to data from the U.S. National Trade and Tourism Office (NTTO). The expanding Indian middle-class population, higher travel budgets and increased flight capacity are also behind the South Asian country's international travel boom.

  • Council reverts to weekly bin days after backlash

    Labour-led Basildon Council votes to bring back weekly black bin collections in spring 2025.

  • An explosion in the Afghan capital kills the Taliban refugee minister

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed the Taliban refugee minister and two others, officials said, in the most brazen attack on a member of the Taliban inner circle since they returned to power three years ago.

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze

    Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • Russia tells citizens to avoid travel to the West - and responds to Donald Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire

    Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.

  • America's closest ally in Syria is losing ground as a new order takes shape

    The jihadi rebels who toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad say they want to build a unified, inclusive country. But after 14 years of civil war, putting that ideal into practice will not be easy.

  • Opinion - Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A modern-day Teapot Dome scandal waiting to happen

    So much for America First!

  • Trump’s Utterly Absurd Take On Birthright Citizenship Involves Walking Infants

    The president-elect appeared very confused about how American citizenship is conferred.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman

    A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • Major City Eyed as Ground Zero for Trump’s Mass Deportations

    Alina Habba, the lawyer who President-elect Donald Trump says will serve as an Oval Office counselor, falsely claimed Tuesday that Trump did not separate migrant children from their families in his first term, a day after his top incoming border official admitted “it may happen” again. “I’m not looking to separate families at all,” Tom Homan, who Trump plans to appoint as his “border czar,” told a GOP holiday party in Chicago on Monday evening. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to enforce the law,

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

  • Trump plans major reshaping of U.S. policies within hours of taking office

    President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.