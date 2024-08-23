Syria says seven civilians wounded in Israeli strikes

(Reuters) - Seven civilians were wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria's central region on Friday, the Syrian defence ministry said.

For years, Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Reported Israeli strikes on Syria have intensified sharply since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

In a statement, the Syrian defence ministry said its air defences had shot down some of the Israeli rockets.

"The aggression resulted in seven civilians being injured and caused material damage," the statement read.

There was no immediate word on the incidents from Israel, which typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)