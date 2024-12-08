Syria war – latest: Assad regime toppled as rebel fighters seize control of Damascus

The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad has fallen, bringing a stunning end to his family’s 50-year reign following a lightning offensive by Islamist rebels.

A plane carrying Assad left Damascus on Sunday morning as rebel fighters entered the capital, and two officials told Reuters he had fled the country.

The prime minister, Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, said he would meet with the rebels, adding that the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the largest and best-organised of the rebel outfits, said on Telegram that Syria was “free” from the “tyrant” Assad. It will be a “new Syria” where “everyone lives in peace and justice prevails”, HTS said.

There are celebrations in the centre of Damascus, with thousands gathering on foot in the main square of the capital and chanting “freedom”.

The UN’s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on Saturday for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition”. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country is Mr Assad’s chief international backer, said he feels “sorry for the Syrian people”.

04:48 , Shahana Yasmin

War observatory claims Assad has left the country

04:38 , Shahana Yasmin

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told The Associated Press that President Bashar al-Assad has left the country and took a flight on Sunday from Damascus.

State television in Iran reported that Mr Assad had left the capital, citing Al Jazeera.

04:32 , Shahana Yasmin

Rebel fighters in Syria announced they entered the capital city of Damascus on Sunday, after seizing control of several other cities as part of the effort to take down President Bashar al-Assad.

Just before dawn, insurgents appeared to be entering the city, according to photos and videos posted on social media.

The development is the latest in the offensive movement that Syrian rebels ignited less than two weeks ago in an attempt to challenge al-Assad’s rule, which has been a conflict since 2011.

04:27 , Shahana Yasmin

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, following a lightning offensive by rebel groups.