Syria – latest: Race to free prisoners ‘choking to death’ in Assad’s notorious underground jail

The Assad regime’s brutal half-century-long grip on Syria has come to an end, in a stunning defeat by opposition insurgents who seized control of Damascus on Sunday after more than 13 years of civil war.

In extraordinary scenes, jubilant crowds took to the streets waving a revolutionary flag and shouting “Freedom”, as the capital was littered with the discarded uniforms of government forces.

Families of relatives left to rot for years in the regime’s notorious prisons are now waiting anxiously for news of loved ones as videos showed fighters freeing thousands from jails across the country.

The Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets said it has deployed five emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells.

The BBC reported authorities in Damascus said efforts were continuing to free prisoners, some of whom were “almost choking to death” due to the lack of ventilation in the cells.

Britain could rethink its proscription of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a banned organisation after it led the rebel alliance which deposed president Bashar al-Assad, senior minister Pat McFadden said on Monday.

Asked by Sky News whether the government would look at the proscription of HTS, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, Mr McFadden said: “We will consider that. And I think it will partly depend on what happens in terms of how that group behaves now.”

Speaking to BBC radio, he said: “I think it should be a relatively swift decision, so it’s something that will have to be considered quite quickly, given the speed of the situation on the ground.”

HTS is currently a proscribed organisation and designated as a terror group, making it illegal in Britain to support it or join it. No decisions have been made on the group over the weekend, Mr McFadden said.

Pictured: Syrian opposition flags raised in Russia

The Syrian opposition flag is installed on the building of the Embassy of Syria in Moscow (REUTERS)

People who introduced themselves as members of the Syrian diaspora pose with the Syrian opposition flag (REUTERS)

A man walks past a Syrian opposition flag hanging on a Honorary Consulate of Syria in St. Petersburg, Russia (AP)

Russian lawmaker: We will respond harshly if bases in Syria are attacked

Russia will respond harshly if its bases in Syria are attacked, a senior Russian lawmaker said according to Interfax news agency.

It comes soon after a Russian lawmaker told Interfax that the security of Russia’s military bases in Syria is fully ensured and are not facing any issues.

Israeli forces in Syria a temporary measure - Israeli foreign minister

The presence of Israeli forces in Syria is a temporary measure to ensure Israel’s security following the collapse of the Assad regime, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel,” Mr Saar told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Mr Saar also said Israel is remaining cautious in their expectations of the new Syrian regime, saying the rebel leaders have an extreme ideology. Minorities in Syria must be protected and all attacks on Kurds must end, he said.

Israel is determined to prevent the rearming of Hezbollah through Syria, Mr Saar added.

Syrian revolutionary flag raised in Moscow embassy - reports

A Syrian revolutionary flag has been displayed in Syria’s embassy in Moscow, according to a Reuters news agency witness.

Images circulating online appear to show men on the balcony of the embassy unveiling the three-starred flag under which Syrian rebel groups fight. Russian state news agency TASS also reported that the flag had been unveiled.

Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow with family after rebel fighters entered unopposed into Damascus, ending six decades of rule by the Assad family, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

Watch live: View of Syria’s Damascus after rebels topple Assad’s dictator regime

Watch a live view of Damascus, Syria, on Monday (9 December) after rebels toppled dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Overnight on Sunday, a rebel offensive seized control of the Syrian capital.

Russia, a close ally that has propped up the regime for years, said Assad left the country after negotiations with rebel groups and had given instructions to transfer power peacefully.

Late on Sunday, Russian state media said Assad and his family had been granted asylum and were in Moscow.

The leading insurgents in Syria are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist rebel group which is banned in the UK.

White Helmets searching hidden underground cells for survivors

The Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets said it has deployed five emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells.

Families of detainees are anxiously waiting for news on news of loved ones as videos showed fighters freeing thousands from jails across the country.

The BBC reported authorities in Damascus said efforts were continuing to free prisoners, some of whom were “almost choking to death” due to the lack of ventilation in the cells.

In a statement posted to X, the White Helmets said: “The White Helmets has deployed 5 specialized emergency teams to Sednaya Prison to investigate hidden underground cells, reportedly holding detainees according to survivors.

“The teams consist of search and rescue units, wall-breaching specialists, iron door-opening crews, trained dog units, and medical responders.

“These teams are well trained and equipped to manage such complex operations. 2 teams arrived about an hour ago and have already begun their mission, accompanied by a guide familiar with the prison’s layout.

“The remaining teams are expected to arrive gradually, delayed by challenging security conditions on the roads and severe traffic congestion.”

Assad family’s iron-grip rule on Syria toppled as insurgents take control of Damascus

