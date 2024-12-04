Syrian army launches counterattack as rebels push towards Hama

Abandoned Syrian army armoured vehicles sit on a road as rebel forces advance on the outskirts of Hama on December 3, 2024.

The Syrian army was locked in fierce battles with Islamist-led insurgents in Hama province on Wednesday as President Bashar al-Assad's embattled regime scrambled to halt a rebel advance on the central region's main city.

A Syrian war monitor said Wednesday that government forces have launched a counteroffensive near Hama, pushing back Islamist-led rebels seeking to advance on the key central city.

Hama was a bastion of opposition to the government of President Bashar al-Assad early in the country's civil war, which erupted in 2011.

It was also the scene of a massacre in the 1980s under the rule of Assad's father, whose scars have yet to heal even four decades on.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "after midnight, regime forces launched a counterattack" with air support on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels and allied factions near Hama.

Government forces pushed HTS away from the provincial capital by about 10 kilometres (six miles), the Observatory said, reporting "fierce battles" as rebels "failed to control" an area near the city.

