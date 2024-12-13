Syrian-Canadian family in Windsor holds out hope that lost family member is alive

Syrian natives Malaak Al Malfani and her brother Bashar Al Malfani in their family home in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC - image credit)

It's been six years since University of Windsor student Malaak al Malfani lost contact with her brother-in-law in her native country of Syria.

But in recent days, al Malfani family members have been glued to their television, absorbing updates on the notorious prison complex in Saydnaya, Syria. Despite rescuers saying all survivors at the prison have been released, they hold out hope their loved one is there.

"We heard from survivors and they saw him there," Malaak al Malfani told CBC News.

"Some people witnessed and saw him there."

Syrian natives Malaak Al Malfani and her brother Bashar Al Malfani in their family home in Windsor.

Syrian natives Malaak Al Malfani and her brother Bashar Al Malfani in their family home in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

At the family's home in Windsor, Ont., the TV is a constant stream of news from Syria via Al-Jazeera and the BBC.

A week ago, rebel forces freed thousands of prisoners from the Saydnaya complex last weekend. Evidence of mass executions and torture has been discovered.

The most recent reports — including from CBC News — say relief workers have found no other inmates, despite the use of sonar to search for possible underground chambers.

A 2017 report by Amnesty International called Sednaya a “slaughterhouse,” documenting abuse on what it called an industrial scale. The prison is believed to have its own crematorium.

A 2017 report by Amnesty International called Sednaya a “slaughterhouse,” documenting abuse on what it called an industrial scale. The prison is believed to have its own crematorium. (Stephanie Jenzer/CBC)

A statement from the White Helmets — the Syrian relief workers — urges people to be mindful of the "widespread misinformation and rumours circulating about prisons and detainees."

According to the statement, teams of workers along with trained dogs have thoroughly searched "all sections, facilities, basements, courtyards, and surrounding areas of the prison."

Entrances, exits, ventilation shafts, sewage systems, water pipes, and electrical wiring were also inspected.

"However, no evidence of undiscovered secret cells or basements was found," Syrian Civil Defence stated.

An overhead view of the prison complex in Saydnaya, Syria.

An overhead view of the prison complex in Saydnaya, Syria. (Amnesty International/Google)

Bashar al Malfani, Malaak al Malfani's brother, isn't convinced.

"It's miserable. It's not just about my brother-in-law... There is something weird about the prison," Bashar al Malfani said.

"From many eyewitnesses, there could be a prison underground. Even if it is just a chance of five per cent that someone is underground, we have to look for them."

Mohanad al Bredi is married to Malaak and Bashar al Malfani's sister, Manal.

Bredi is the father of two children, now ages eight and seven.

Mohanad Al Bredi with his son as an infant.

Mohanad Al Bredi with his son as an infant. (Malaak al Malfani)

Malaak al Malfani said she's not sure why her brother-in-law was arrested in 2018 — but the regime of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad didn't require much of an excuse to arrest anyone.

"I mean, in Syria, you don't need to have a reason to get (put) in a prison," Malaak al Malfani said.

"If they only knew you were for protest against the Assad regimes, that's enough to go to prison."

A Syrian relief worker holds up nooses found in the prison complex at Saydnaya, Syria, on Dec. 9, 2024.

A Syrian relief worker holds up nooses found in the prison complex at Saydnaya, Syria, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Hussein Malla/The Associated Press)

The iron rule of the Assad family over Syria — a dynasty that lasted more than 50 years — ended on Dec. 7, with Bashar al-Assad forced to flee the country in fear of advancing rebel forces.

Since then, euphoric celebrations by Syrian refugees around the world have given way to sombre moods: The rescue efforts at Assad's prisons have uncovered evidence of mass executions and torture.

Malaak al Malfani believes intervention by the international community is long overdue.

"No one is helping them," she said. "I'm questioning myself: Where are these human rights organizations? If they don't go to Syria right now, then what do we have them for?"

Bashar al Malfani called for organizations such as the United Nations to send experts and specialists to see if more people can be found.

"The celebration we did that day, to be honest, I regret it. Because now, thinking about it, Syria is not free. It's not free yet."

The Malfani family watch TV news updates from their Windsor home on search efforts at Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison complex.

The Malfani family watch TV news updates from their Windsor home on search efforts at Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison complex. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Malaak al Malfani came to Windsor as a child refugee in 2016. Eight years later, she is now enrolled at the University of Windsor studying social justice.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker, a Windsor physician and co-founder of the Syrian Canadian Council, said he sympathizes with people like the Malfani family.

Through his contacts in the local Syrian-Canadian community, he's heard many similar stories.

Chaker believes the word of the White Helmets should be trusted. And he fears that reunions with family members lost under the Assad regime are highly unlikely.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker, a Windsor physician and co-founder of the Syrian Canadian Council, discusses the fall of the Assad regime in his native Syria.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker, a Windsor physician and co-founder of the Syrian Canadian Council, discusses the fall of the Assad regime in his native Syria. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

"It is very sad to say the chance is very, very slim," Chaker said. "I don't like even to say that. But we know that many of those prisons already opened and released."

"The chances are very slim now to find more people alive. Also considering we know from our experience with this barbarian regime that every week, every jail, they used to bring 50, 60, 100 people... (and) kill them."

Despite such grim realities, the Malfanis are still watching and praying to hear from Mohanad al Bredi again.

"Of course, (my sister) is not doing good right now," Malaak al Malfani said.

"She's just still waiting for her husband. She doesn't know what to do. She just contacts us, crying, and just looking for help."