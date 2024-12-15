Syrian Christians attend first mass since Assad's fall

STORY: :: Syrian Christians hope religious freedoms will remain as they attend their first mass since the fall of Assad

“As for the past era, the era of Assad, we had complete and reasonable religious freedom. We do not know what the future holds after the victory of the armed uprising in Syria, or what the ruling system will look like. However, I hope that these freedoms will continue to preserve our political and religious liberties, ensuring full freedom for all people.”

:: Damascus, Syria

Athanasios Fahed, the Metropolitan of Latakia and its dependencies for the Greek Orthodox Church, led Sunday's service in Latakia, the cathedral filling with people in brisk morning weather.

As the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept to power last week, it sought to reassure Syria's minority groups that their way of life would not be at risk.

Syria is home to multiple ethnic and religious minorities, including Christians, Armenians, Kurds and Shi'ite Muslims, who worshipped freely before Assad fell. Some remain jittery at the prospect of an Islamist government.

The Assad family belongs to the minority Alawite faith, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, in Sunni Muslim-majority Syria. Tens of thousands of mostly Shi'ite Muslims have fled Syria for Lebanon in the last week out of fear of persecution by the country's new rulers, a senior Lebanese security official told Reuters last week.

The protection of Syria's minorities was a key concern on Saturday (December 14) when top diplomats from Arab nations, Turkey, the United States and European Union met in Jordan.