Syrian Druze brigade reluctant to give up their arms in uncertain times

Syria's new rulers have called for the disbanding of all armed groups. But in the southwestern town of Suwayda, a small group of Druze fighters are reluctant to give up their arms. These fighters from the Druze religious minority say they prefer to rely on their own men, rather than the promises made by Syria’s transitional authorities.

A small group of armed fighters renew their allegiance to their brigade commander with a traditional Druze dance in the Syrian town of Suwayda near the border with Jordan.

Suwayda is the bastion of the Druze, one of the Middle East’s most insular minorities based largely in the borderlands between Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

Chekib Azzam is the strongman of Suwayda, with a brigade of around 7,000 fighters under his command.

He welcomes all the fighters who have pledged loyalty to him and states his position clearly.

“Our brigades are all united. But we categorically refuse to give up our weapons, we are in the field, and we are used to the fear and distrust,” he says.

But in this southwestern corner of Syria, there is still distrust in these uncertain times.



