Thousands flee as Syrian insurgents advance to the doorstep of the country's third-largest city

BASSEM MROUE
Updated ·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of people fled the central Syrian city of Homs, the country's third largest, as insurgents seized two towns on the outskirts Friday, positioning themselves for an assault on a potentially major prize in their march against President Bashar Assad.

The move, reported by pro-government media and an opposition war monitor, was the latest in the stunning advances by opposition fighters over the past week that have so far met little resistance from Assad's forces. A day earlier, fighters captured the central city of Hama, Syria’s fourth largest, after the army said it withdrew to avoid fighting inside the city and spare the lives of civilians.

The insurgents, led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, have vowed to march to Homs and the capital, Damascus, Assad’s seat of power. Videos circulating online showed a highway jammed with cars full of people fleeing Homs, a city with a large population belonging to Assad's Alawite sect, seen as his core supporters.

If Assad's military loses Homs, it could be a crippling blow. The city, parts of which were controlled by insurgents until 2014, is at an important intersection between Damascus and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, where Assad enjoys wide support. Homs province is Syria’s largest in size and borders Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Syria — three close allies — gathered Friday in Baghdad to consult on the rapidly changing war. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed “deep concern,” saying his government is closely following the situation in Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh said the current developments may pose “a serious threat to the security of the region as a whole.”

The insurgent fighters on Friday took over the towns of Rastan and Talbiseh, putting them 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Homs, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

“The battle of Homs is the mother of all battles and will decide who will rule Syria,” said Rami Abdurrahman, the Observatory’s chief.

Pro-government Sham FM said the insurgents entered Rastan and Talbiseh without facing any resistance. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military.

The Observatory said Syrian troops had left Homs. But the military denied that in comments reported by the state news agency SANA, saying troops were reinforcing their positions in the city and were “ready to repel” any assault.

For the past week, government troops have repeatedly fallen back in the face of the sudden opposition offensive, which flipped the tables on a long-entrenched stalemate in Syria's nearly 14-year-old civil war.

After years of largely being bottled up in a northwest corner of the country, the insurgents began their advances a week ago with the capture of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest. Along with HTS, the fighters include forces of an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army.

The abrupt turnaround has struck a blow to Syria's already decrepit economy. On Friday, the U.S. dollar was selling on Syria's parallel market for about 18,000 pounds, a 25% drop from a week ago. When Syria’s conflict erupted in March 2011, a dollar was valued at 47 pounds. The drop further undermines the purchasing power of Syrians at a time when the U.N. has warned that 90% of the population is below the poverty line.

Syria's economy has been hammered for years by the war, Western sanctions, corruption and an economic meltdown in neighboring Lebanon, Syria's main gate to the outside world.

Damascus residents told The Associated Press that people are rushing to markets to buy food, fearing further escalation.

The worsening economy could be undermining the ability of Syria's military to fight, as the value of soldiers' salaries melts away while the insurgents are flush with cash.

Syria's military, which is backed by Russian forces stationed in the country, has not appeared to put up a cohesive counteroffensive against the opposition advances. SANA on Friday quoted an unnamed military official as saying the Syrian and Russian air forces were striking insurgents in Hama province, killing dozens of fighters.

Syria’s defense minister said in a televised statement late Thursday that government forces withdrew from Hama as “a temporary tactical measure" and vowed to gain back lost areas.

“We are in a good position on the ground,” Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas said, saying troops remained “at the gates of Hama.” He spoke before the opposition advanced further south toward Homs.

He said the insurgents, whom he described as “takfiri” or Muslim extremists, are backed by foreign countries. He did not name the countries but appeared to be referring to Turkey, which is a main backer of the opposition, and the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the opposition advances were not something Turkey desired, but he appeared to welcome that they were proceeding without clashes or harm to civilians.

Erdogan appeared to blame the developments on Assad’s refusal to enter a dialogue with Turkey.

“We had made a call to Assad. We said, ‘Come, let’s meet. Let’s determine the future of Syria together,’" he said. "Unfortunately, we could not get a positive response from Assad.”

___

Associated Press writers Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebels close in on central city of Homs as thousands flee lightning advance

    Syrian rebel forces are closing in on the central city of Homs as they push to take control of the country's third-largest city, according to pro-government media and an opposition war monitor.

  • Syrian rebels enter Hama as army announces departure from key city

    Syrian rebels ousted pro-government forces from Hama on Thursday, bringing the insurgents a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies. The Syrian army announced that the rebels had entered Hama after intense clashes and said it was redeploying outside the city "to preserve civilians lives and prevent urban combat".

  • 'Your time has come': Syrian rebels take 2nd major city of Hama as thousands flee

    A Syrian rebel group captured the city of Hama as Turkey, Russia, and Iran are set to meet to discuss the situation on Saturday.

  • Putin cancels option for roubles conversion at Gazprombank in Russian gas payments

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled the option for buyers of Russian gas to convert currency into roubles at Gazprombank, a presidential decree showed on Thursday, complicating the payments process as buyers must now convert their currency elsewhere. U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank imposed last month mean Gazprombank cannot handle any new energy-related transactions that touch the U.S. financial system. Gazprombank, one of Russia's largest banks, is partially owned by Kremlin-owned gas company Gazprom.

  • Syrian rebels celebrate in streets after capturing Hama

    STORY: :: Syrian rebels celebrate after capturing the strategic city of Hama:: December 5, 2024After years locked behind frozen frontlines, the rebels have burst forth to mount the swiftest battlefield advance by either side since a rebellion against Assad descended into civil war 13 years ago. The capture of Hama gives them control of a strategic central city they never managed to seize before.The Syrian army said it was redeploying outside the city "to preserve civilian lives and prevent urban combat" after what it called intense clashes.The insurgents said they were ready to march on south towards Homs, a crossroads city that links the capital Damascus to the north and to the coast. The rebels took the main northern city of Aleppo last week and have since pushed south from their enclave in northwest Syria. Fighting has raged around villages outside Hama for two days but once rebels entered the city the battle ended in hours.

  • Syria's insurgency leader tours seized city of Aleppo, as fierce battles intensify near Hama

    The leader of Syria's most powerful insurgent group toured the seized city of Aleppo on Wednesday in a surprise visit — the first since the group captured large parts of the city over the weekend as fierce fighting intensifies in the government-led counter-offensive in northern Hama. Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who heads the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, greeted crowds of supporters near the city's iconic citadel as he smiled and waved in dark green military garb. Surrounded by masked gunmen in flak jackets, men and boys chanted “God is great” as he walked through the heart of Syria's largest city.

  • Barron Trump Introduces Himself In Video With Donald Trump And People Have Same Reaction

    Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday she will ask President-elect Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border.

  • I’m Speechless At These 12 People Who Had Literally No Idea What Their Trump Vote Meant

    "'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"

  • Blow For Putin As Russian Casualties On The Frontline Break Yet Another Bleak Record

    There's a staggering difference between average daily losses in 2022 and 2024.

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • Biden Has Drawn Up Pardon List Over Fears of Trump’s Revenge

    Blanket precautionary pardons are being considered for some of Donald Trump’s biggest political foes, according to a new report. Biden officials have been looking at who Trump and his FBI director pick Kash Patel may go after once they take over the White House, the latest sign of concern from the Democratic Party ahead of his impending inauguration. Some of those who are being considered for the precautionary pardon include newly-elected Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who served on Congress’s Jan

  • Bahamian PM 'firmly rejects' Trump's proposal to take in deported migrants

    The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews

  • Lindsey Graham Rapidly Reverses His Take on the Hegseth Allegations: ‘None of It Counts’

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.

  • McCarthy: Gaetz wanted ‘excuse to resign’ from Congress

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wanted an “excuse to resign” from Congress when he was nominated by President-elect Trump to be attorney general. Gaetz resigned from Congress almost immediately after his nomination, which was announced just as the House Ethics Committee was set to release a report…

  • Trudeau’s Immigration Plan Hinges on Millions of People Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according

  • Israel showed the 'power' of F-35s in destroying nearly all of Iran's air defenses without a loss, UK admiral says

    The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.

  • Why the rebel capture of Syria's Hama, a city with a dark history, matters

    BEIRUT (AP) — It was one of the darkest moments in the modern history of the Arab world. More than four decades ago, Hafez Assad, then president of Syria, launched what came to be known as the Hama Massacre.

  • DeSantis could be Trump's secretary of Defense. That would be his mistake. | Opinion

    DeSantis' best course of action would be to ride out his remaining time as Florida's governor, bragging all the way, while keeping a safe distance.