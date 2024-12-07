Syrian Kurds say they've taken Deir el-Zor, as rebels advance

STORY:

:: U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters say they have full control

of Deir el-Zor as rebels advance across the country

::December 7, 2024

:: Deir el-Zor, Syria

:: Khaled Hassan, Syrian Kurdish fighter

"We, the forces of the Deir el-Zor Military Council, entered the city of Deir el-Zor today in al-Qusour neighborhood and we released the prisoners. Now Deir el-Zor is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. We are the sons of Deir el-Zor and we liberated our city from the Syrian regime, the Damascus government, and the Iranian and affiliated militias."

SDF forces were seen patrolling the streets of Deir el-Zor on the banks of the Euphrates river, armed and driving in pick up trucks, one day after seizing the eastern Syrian city.

The SDF advance came as Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, entered suburbs of the key city of Homs on Saturday, sources said, pressing a lightning fast advance as government forces battle to save President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule.

The rebels had already taken the northern city of Aleppo last week and the city of Hama earlier this week, dealing the biggest blows to Assad in years.