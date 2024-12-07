Syrian Kurds say they've taken Deir el-Zor, as rebels advance

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY:

:: U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters say they have full control

of Deir el-Zor as rebels advance across the country

::December 7, 2024

:: Deir el-Zor, Syria

:: Khaled Hassan, Syrian Kurdish fighter

"We, the forces of the Deir el-Zor Military Council, entered the city of Deir el-Zor today in al-Qusour neighborhood and we released the prisoners. Now Deir el-Zor is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. We are the sons of Deir el-Zor and we liberated our city from the Syrian regime, the Damascus government, and the Iranian and affiliated militias."

SDF forces were seen patrolling the streets of Deir el-Zor on the banks of the Euphrates river, armed and driving in pick up trucks, one day after seizing the eastern Syrian city.

The SDF advance came as Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, entered suburbs of the key city of Homs on Saturday, sources said, pressing a lightning fast advance as government forces battle to save President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule.

The rebels had already taken the northern city of Aleppo last week and the city of Hama earlier this week, dealing the biggest blows to Assad in years.

Latest Stories

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • In Syria, a ruthless dictator is under siege. Will anyone step up to save him?

    Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • Turkey's Erdogan hopes Syrian rebels will advance, but raises alarm about some fighters

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels will continue their advance against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria, but voiced concern about what he said were terrorist organisations in their midst. Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers he was closely following the push which he said was heading to the Syrian capital. "However, while this resistance there with terrorist organisations is continuing, we had made a call to Assad," he added, referring to his approaches to Assad earlier this year to meet and normalise ties after more than a decade of animosity.

  • Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday she will ask President-elect Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border.

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • How a narrowly divided nation could frustrate Trump’s vast ambitions

    Sen. John Kennedy’s folksy patter can be funny, often offensive and occasionally contrived. But the Louisiana Republican on Thursday put his finger on one of President-elect Donald Trump’s greatest challenges.

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • Bahamian PM 'firmly rejects' Trump's proposal to take in deported migrants

    The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews

  • Liberal MP accuses fellow caucus member of threatening him in the House of Commons

    Liberal MP Chandra Arya is accusing his caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal of threatening him in the House of Commons on Friday.The incident allegedly took place after Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey—Newton in B.C., attempted to get unanimous consent from the House on a motion to condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India as "genocide."A number of MPs — including Arya, who represents the Ontario riding of Nepean — called out "no" before Dhaliwal was able to finish reading his motion, denying it unanimous sup

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • IDF: Hamas commander involved in Oct. 7 attack killed

    The Israeli military said Friday that the Hamas commander who oversaw the Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz has been killed.

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Po

  • 2 Assets That Will Soar in Value During Trump’s Presidency, According to Grant Cardone

    If the stock market rally that occurred right after former President Donald Trump won the election is any indication of what his presidential term will look like, investors should be very happy for...

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Revealed as $20M Donor Behind Bizarre Pro-Trump RBG PAC

    Elon Musk spent over $20 million on a pro-Trump political action committee that used the name and likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to new filings. The entire $20.5 million spent by the ‘RBG PAC’ was donated by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust on Oct. 24, according to new filings from the Federal Elections Commission. The amount is part of the $250 million he spent in total to propel Trump to the 2024 election win. The group used some of the $20.5 million fun

  • Blinken and Russia's Lavrov clash on Ukraine at a security meeting in Malta

    VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov clashed Thursday indirectly with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an annual security meeting, accusing the West of risking escalation over Ukraine but walking out before Blinken and other speakers could respond.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down Elon Musk’s ‘DOGE’ Plan With 1 Pretty ‘Fly’ Dig

    The late-night host poked fun at Musk for reportedly wanting to go Santa Claus mode in the proposed government efficiency commission.

  • Opinion - 5 reasons Trump 47 will govern like no president in history

    Trump's second term is expected to be marked by constitutional conflicts, business conflicts of interest, loyalty tests for generals, a hostile takeover of government, and a machismo attitude of revenge and retribution, which could forever change the government, military, executive branch, nation, and world.